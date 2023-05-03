3 Juveniles Arrested For Assault And Criminal Possession Of A Weapon Outside Of Roosevelt Island PS/IS 217 Last Evening - Here's What Happened

Last evening at about 6:15 a Tipster reported:

Arrest right now next to 10 River Road

and shared these photosof the scene.The Roosevelt Island Public Safety Blotter today described the incident as follows

05/18/23 – 1810 – 645 Main Street – Assault – NYPD, PSD Responded – Arrested

This morning, I asked Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) President Shelton Haynes and Public Safety Chief Kevin Brown:

I was told there was an incident last night 5/18 near PS/IS 217 and 10 River Road involving an assault and weapons were involved. The Parents Network has a report that someone may have been shot. I heard a gun was involved in the incident. Is that true?... ... Does RIOC have any comment to the Roosevelt Island community on what if anything happened?

RIOC Vice President of Communications Akeem Jamal replied quickly:

We are actively getting details on the incident with the NYPD. I can confirm there was no gun involved in the incident. I will provide a further update as I receive more information.

I asked the NYPD about the incident. They had no info.

PS/IS 217 Principal Mandana Beckman sent this message to the school parents.

I asked the NYC Department of Education about the incident. A spokesperson replied:

The safety and well being of our students and staff is our number one priority. NYPD’s outstanding School Safety Agents responded to an incident that occurred outside of the school building after dismissal yesterday and no weapons were brandished during the incident. There were no arrests made on school grounds.

Tonight, RIOC issued this statement on the incident:

On Thursday, May 18th, 2023, at approximately 6:10 pm, the Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department (PSD) was notified of an assault in front of PS/IS 217. Responding PSD units included members of the NYPD School Safety Unit and 114th Precinct. Upon arrival, an immediate investigation was launched. It was determined that three juveniles were threatening members of PS/217 with a knife. Swift action was taken by the NYPD and PSD, which led to the arrest of three juveniles who were charged with misdemeanor offenses with assault and criminal possession of a weapon, among other charges. All three were issued a desk appearance ticket returnable to Family Court and were discharged to the custody of their parents. The victim sustained minor injuries. The Roosevelt Island Operation Corporation (RIOC), Public Safety Department, New York Police Department, and New York City School District place the highest priority on the safety and protection of our students and school community. RIOC is in constant communication with the Roosevelt Island New York City Public School, PS/IS 217, and will continue to work with the public school to address these issues, as violence of any kind will not be tolerated here on Roosevelt Island.

According to a PS/IS 217 parent:

A student was being disruptive in class yesterday and told the teacher to "suck his dick" repeatedly. The student was taken out of class but nothing was done. The student came back to school in the evening with 2 older friends, pulled a knife and assaulted the teacher's husband while he was picking her up from school.