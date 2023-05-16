You're Invited To Weill Cornell Postdoc Neighborhood Pub Talk At Roosevelt Island Nisi Kitchen Wednesday May 17 - Subject Is Challenging Our Fat Prejudice To Fight Heart Disease
In 2019 and 2020, the Postdoctoral Association of Weill Cornell Medicine hosted a series of fun and very interesting Pub Talks at Roosevelt Island's Nisi Restaurant featuring a variety of researchers discussing the work being done in their labs. The Pub Talks were suspended during the Covid Pandemic but re-started last February and will take place again tomorrow at Nisi (549 Main Street).
According to the Postdocs:
Weill Cornell Pub Talks at prior post.
The Roosevelt Island community is invited to meet our local neighborhood scientists and learn about some cutting edge medical research at tomorrow's Weill Cornell Post Docs Pub Talk at Nisi Restaurant.
Wonder what to do on a casual Wednesday night? We have the answer. Enjoy lay talks from Weill Cornell Postdoctoral researchers in your neighborhood.
Juan A. Azcona Phd - Challenging Our Fat Prejudice To Fight Heart Disease.
Wednesday May 17, 6:30 PM At Nisi Restaurant 549 Main Street
