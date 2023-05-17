Update On Bike Lane/Ramp Project, Placement Of Donated Drummer Sculpture And Discussion Of Future Projects On Agenda For May 18 RIOC Real Estate Development Advisory Committee Meeting

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) announced today, with only 1 day notice, that the RIOC Real Estate Development Advisory Committee will meet tomorrow May 18.

According to RIOC

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a meeting of the Real Estate Development Advisory Committee of the RIOC Board of Directors will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 5:30 PM at the RIOC Operations Office, 680 Main Street, Roosevelt Island, New York. AGENDA: 1. Discussion of Placement of the “Drummer” Sculpture from Liu Shiming Art Foundation 2. Update on the Bike Lanes/Ramp Projects 3. Discussion of Future Projects 4. Any Other Committee Business That May be Brought Before the Committee

Back in 2021, residents were asking if Roosevelt Island needs a Motorgate Bike Ramp and if the money to build one could be better spent elsewhere. RIOC has never answered that question.



More info from RIOC on the Motorgate Bike Ramp.



