Check Out This Week's Roosevelt Island Café At Cornell Tech Menu For Breakfast, Grab & Go Specials, Daily Dish Hotline Items, Pizza Station, Salads, Sushi, Coffee,Tea, Smoothies Beer, Wine, Wifi & More - Wonderful Outdoor Patio Too

Check out this week's menu at the Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech Café for

Daily Hot Lunch Specials, Breakfast Staples, Make Your Own Salads, Flatbread and Neapolitan Pizza, Grab and Go Sandwiches/Salads, Soup, Coffee/Beverage Station & More.  But, please note the Café is closed Monday for Memorial Day.

The Cornell Tech Café is a great spot on Roosevelt Island for breakfast, lunch.   

Coffee, Tea, Smoothies, 

Beer, Wine

and Thursday Sushi too.

Bring your laptop if you wish. The Cafe has very good wi-fi connection.  

As the weather gets warmer, the Outdoor Patio  

is a great spot to eat, relax and people watch too

The Cafe is open Monday thru Friday 8am to 7 pm. Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm.

More info at the Cornell Tech Café website and Instagram Page.

See you soon at the Café.

