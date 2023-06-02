No Roosevelt Island F Train Service From Manhattan Again This Weekend Says MTA, No Word From RIOC - Expect Long Line Of Tourists At Manhattan Tram Station And Pissed Off Roosevelt Island Residents

Here we go again. There will be no Roosevelt Island F Train service

from Manhattan this weekend.

As of 4:15 PM, there is no word from the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) if the Red Bus Shuttle

to Manhattan will operate this weekend or if there will be extra Public Safety Officers at the Tram Stations to manage overcrowding.

During Memorial Day weekend last week, there was no Roosevelt Island F Train service to Roosevelt Island either. RIOC had extra Public Safety



I asked residents on Instagram if there were any problems with crowding at the Tram last weekend.



Among the response were:

I tried to get home after a 14 hour work shift and was told by PSD the platform was full so I couldn’t even go up to take the tram home. Ended up having to pay $35 for a cab home.

exact same thing happened to me !!

... What irritates me the most is all those tourist running for a seat, to end up standing up and moving around, than pushing and shoving to get a shot from every window and the worst are the ones putting their elbows on your back, shoulders and head and then getting upset cause you do not allow it. Tourist are the worst!

Most of them have no manners. Even when there is a senior, a person with a disability or a parent with a stroller trying to board the tram, they show no respect. They just don't care. They are like charging bulls. The only thing they care about is getting a seat or the best view. Not to say that all tourists act like this, some are actually very nice, but I would say the majority for sure.

At 6:45pm the line was stretched almost to 59th Street. (Mostly people waiting to buy a ticket) I always carry 4 with me.

Line was fine if you metrocard was loaded. Skip the lines. Cars were crowded.

nope, Sunday PM they wouldn’t even let you up if you had your metro card ready

Never, they will never learn. The complete lack of awareness on public service and poor sense of priorities has resulted in many of us who love(d) RI to move away.

Last evening the line at Tramway plaza was scary..that was at 7pm...I went straight to elevator and had money on my Metro card...The platform was jam packed and scary. I had to wait with severe back pain.. fought my way on.. fought for a seat.. tram is also over capacity.. my Sister had to get free shuttle bus @ 7:30pm with a few other residents...RIOC has to do something....it is semi dangerous.. it will be like that all Summer. The shuttle should be earlier in the day....

It was awful . a lot of people were in trouble

This has to stop. We are paying a lot for this island and we shouldn't wait on stupid lines with the tourists.

It was awful, my daughter and her friends (all island residents), we’re told by NYPD officers that because two of them did not have a metro card they had to wait in a very long line that were mostly tourist. There was no Queens bound F trains, so they had to take an alternate route into queens to get home . I do not feel that island residents should have to be inconvenienced by standing in a long line of tourists, to get home.

Be prepared. Have your Metro Cards ready and maybe you can skip any long Tram line.

As of today, there will be regular Roosevelt Island F train weekend service next week but no Roosevelt Island F Train service from Manhattan the weekend of June 16-19.