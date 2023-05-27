2023 Macy's July 4 Fireworks Celebration To Take Place On East River Again This Year Says RIOC - Roosevelt Island Will Have Spectacular Views, Will You Be Able To Get A Ticket
During the
May 25 RIOC Board Of Directors Meeting, General Counsel Gretchen Robinson delivered the President's Report and
announced the
2023 Macy's July 4 Fireworks Celebration
will take place again this year on the East River.
Here's the spectacular view of 2022 Fireworks Celebration seen from FDR Four Freedoms Park.
Stay tune for more information about RIOC's lottery system to obtain the free tickets for viewing the fireworks at FDR 4 Freedoms Park.
In the past, RIOC would announce ticket info the week before July 4.
The 1500 tickets set aside for the lottery are usually gone within minutes of the lottery starting.
