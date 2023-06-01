Rash Of Recent Crime On Roosevelt Island Has Residents Worried, Assaults, Hate Crime, Weapons Possession & Arson - You're Invited To Meet NYPD 114 Neighborhood Coordination Officers At Cornell Tech 5 PM Friday June 2 To Discuss Public Safety Concerns

In recent weeks on Roosevelt Island there's been an increase in criminal activity including:

and the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) reported on May 30:

On Saturday, May 27, 2023, at approximately 8:24 PM, the Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department (PSD) responded to a report of a group of juveniles harassing adults to the rear of 500 Main Street at the Blackwell House Park basketball courts. PSD arrived on the scene at approximately 8:26 PM and spoke to a male victim who stated he was involved in a physical altercation with one of the juveniles following a verbal dispute. The victim sustained minor injuries and was able to identify the perpetrator, who fled the scene of the assault before PSD arrived. On Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 9:38 AM the perpetrator was arrested by PSD without incident at 550 Main Street. The perpetrator will be processed as a juvenile.

Residents are asking "what's going on" with recent crimes on Roosevelt Island which has previously always been thought of as one of the safest neighborhoods in NYC.

You can discuss these incidents as well as any other Roosevelt Island Public Safety issue with NYPD 114 Precinct Neighborhood Coordination Officers Friday June 2 at Cornell Tech Bloomberg Center.



Hope to see you tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/wzwptwvdmL — NYPD 114th Precinct (@NYPD114Pct) June 1, 2023

Sparks Fly At May 2 Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department Community Engagement Meeting - Residents Tell RIOC PSD And NYPD 114 Precinct About Assaults, School Bullying, Harassment & Fire Setting By A Group Of Teens

Here's video of the May 2 Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department meeting which had been a typical Roosevelt Island meeting until :

... interrupted by Roosevelt Island father who stood up, said he loves Roosevelt Island and then reported his son had recently been "jumped, beat up, filmed and put on Instagram", and is "scared to death". ...