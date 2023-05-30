You're Invited To Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech Faculty Conversation About Mitigating Technology Abuse In Intimate Partner Violence With Professor Thomas Ristenpart Thursday June 1

The Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech Faculty Community conversations continue Thursday June 1 with Professor Thomas Ristenpart discussing:

Cornell Tech:

Thursday, June 1, 2023

6:30 pm

Bloomberg Center

Cornell Tech, 2 West Loop Road, NY, NY 10044

Questions? Contact Jane.Swanson@cornell.edu

Learn how Cornell Tech's Clinic to End Tech Abuse helps survivors navigate technology abuse and empowers their use of technology.

As our lives becomes increasingly reliant on digital technologies such as smartphones, email, and social media, the threat of their being used against us looms large. In this talk, Thomas Ristenpart will discuss a context where weaponization of technology against people is tragically routine: intimate partner violence (IPV).

Ristenpart is part of a research group that has studied the role technology plays in IPV situations. Via interviews with survivors and support professionals, online measurement studies, and investigation of malicious software tools purpose-built for abuse, they have documented how abusers exploit technology to control, harass, stalk, and otherwise harm their current or former partner. To help survivors, they work with technology companies and lawmakers to affect positive changes and, more directly, have put into practice a new interventional approach that they call clinical computer security.

Their Clinic to End Tech Abuse works in partnership with the New York City Mayor's Office to End Domestic and Gender-Based Violence to help survivors navigate technology abuse and, ultimately, empower their use of technology.This talk will cover joint work with a large number of collaborators and clinic volunteers.