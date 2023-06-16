No Roosevelt Island F Train Service From Manhattan This Weekend - RIOC PSD Chief Has A Tip For Residents To Avoid The Long Tram Lines, Show Your Metro Card And Skip To Front Of The Line

Here we go again. There will be no Roosevelt Island F Train service



from Manhattan this weekend.

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) will be running a Red Bus Shuttle



to and from Manhattan during certain time this weekend.



According to RIOC:



Dear Roosevelt Island Community:

Due to scheduled MTA work, there will be no Queens bound F-Trains from Manhattan to Roosevelt Island starting Friday, June 16th at 11:45PM to Monday, June 19th at 5:00 AM (F-Train service from Roosevelt Island to Manhattan will remain on a normal schedule). To help accommodate Roosevelt Island residents who are returning from Manhattan, RIOC's Transportation Department will be providing a Shuttle Bus to and from Manhattan on Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18, 2023.

The Roosevelt Island Shuttle Bus to Manhattan will start at 3:00 PM. The shuttle will depart hourly from the Tramway, making all northbound local stops to Capobianco Field (Opposite PS/IS 217).

Return Red Bus service from Manhattan to Roosevelt Island will start at 3:30 PM. This bus will depart on the half hour from the Southwest side of 2nd Avenue, between 58th & 59th Street, and will make all southbound local bus stops (starting with 591 Main Street) to the Tram.

The last trip will depart from the Roosevelt Island Tramway at 7:00 PM.

The last trip will depart Manhattan at 7:30 PM. Please note that regular Red Bus service may run on an adjusted scheduled to accommodate the additional Tram shuttle service.

Thank you!

-Team RIOC