No Roosevelt Island F Train Service From Manhattan This Weekend - RIOC PSD Chief Has A Tip For Residents To Avoid The Long Tram Lines, Show Your Metro Card And Skip To Front Of The Line
Here we go again. There will be
no Roosevelt Island F Train service
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) will be running a Red Bus Shuttle
to and from Manhattan during certain time this weekend.
According to RIOC:
Due to scheduled MTA work, there will be no Queens bound F-Trains from Manhattan to Roosevelt Island starting Friday, June 16th at 11:45PM to Monday, June 19th at 5:00 AM (F-Train service from Roosevelt Island to Manhattan will remain on a normal schedule). To help accommodate Roosevelt Island residents who are returning from Manhattan, RIOC's Transportation Department will be providing a Shuttle Bus to and from Manhattan on Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18, 2023.
The Roosevelt Island Shuttle Bus to Manhattan will start at 3:00 PM. The shuttle will depart hourly from the Tramway, making all northbound local stops to Capobianco Field (Opposite PS/IS 217).
Return Red Bus service from Manhattan to Roosevelt Island will start at 3:30 PM. This bus will depart on the half hour from the Southwest side of 2nd Avenue, between 58th & 59th Street, and will make all southbound local bus stops (starting with 591 Main Street) to the Tram.
The last trip will depart from the Roosevelt Island Tramway at 7:00 PM.
The last trip will depart Manhattan at 7:30 PM. Please note that regular Red Bus service may run on an adjusted scheduled to accommodate the additional Tram shuttle service.
If the weather is nice, be prepared for long lines at the Roosevelt Island Tram this weekend.
During the June 13 Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department (PSD) Community Engagement meeting, PSD Chief Kevin Brown tipped residents for a way to skip the long Tram lines filled with tourists.
According to Chief Brown:
... As soon as we see large crowds gathering over there, we have 2 or 3 of our officers over there and anybody with a Metro Card we move them right to the front of the line. Most of the Roosevelt Island residents have Metro Cards. They don't have to buy a Metro Card at the machine. We get them right on the front of the line so they can get on the Tram and back to their residence.... Anybody who has a Metro Card, we walk them right to the front...
Watch the full hour long PSD Community Engagement meeting
Also, here's an update on the revised MTA's 63rd Street Line Rehab Project which will take Roosevelt Island F Train out of service for approximately 6 months beginning in late August to be replaced by a Shuttle Train Service between 21st Street/Queensbridge, Roosevelt Island and 63rd/Lexington Avenue stations.
|Image from MTA's Community Board 8 Presentation
