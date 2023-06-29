Graduate Hotels Victory Lap Program Seeking 4 Recent College Grads With Passion For Travel, Social Media And Storytelling To Travel Across US And UK Visiting 16 University Towns - Any 2023 College Grads From Roosevelt Island Interested In Applying?

Graduate Hotels are located on or near college campuses in the United States and the United Kingdom including the Graduate New York located at the Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech campus.

If you are a 2023 college graduate who loves to travel and create fun and engaging content, the Graduate Hotels Victory Lap program is a great opportunity for you.

According to the Graduate Hotels:

Are you ready to join a new class of content creators? At Graduate Hotels, we are all students. Our passion for learning can be seen in the details of our handcrafted hotels, each brimming with laid-back charm and nods to the community. As part of the Victory Lap team, you’ll help us bring local stories to life by representing Graduate Hotels around our towns and on social media. We’re looking for established or aspiring creators with a passion for storytelling and their college town...

And:

Victory Lap Graduate Hotels is officially accepting applications starting Thursday, June 8 for its inaugural Victory Lap program providing four recent graduates the opportunity to travel across the US & UK – and get paid doing it. Those selected to join the 2023 Victory Lap class will get paid a salary starting at $20K to travel to 16 Graduate properties from Nashville, TN to Cambridge, UK to capture content highlighting the true magic and spirit of each university town. The 10-week gig will provide graduates with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to hone their content marketing skills while exploring new destinations and having one last chance to live it up like a student. From capturing sports games to arranging events, those hired will have a taste of the real world while enjoying their “victory lap.” Those with a passion for travel, social media, and storytelling can apply here by submitting a 60 second video showcasing the spirit of their college town. Applications are open June 8th through July 7th. Apply now, as positions are limited and will fill fast.

Any 2023 Roosevelt Island college grads interested?