Roosevelt Island NY Public Library Branch Manager Asks Residents To Sign Online Letter To TELL CITY HALL: NO CUTS TO LIBRARIES

On April 26, 2023, Mayor Adams announced that the additional 4% cut to public library budgets that was proposed in early April will be reversed. We are grateful that this additional cut has been restored—but libraries are still facing $36.2M in budget cuts. It’s imperative that we continue to make our voices heard and remind City Hall that our public libraries make NYC stronger, and funding must be fully restored.

Your library and your community need your help. New York City leaders are hard at work on NYC’s budget—and right now New York City’s public libraries are facing a potential $36.2 million cut that will severely impact our ability to deliver the free services, programs, and resources New Yorkers depend on.

That’s why we are asking you to stand by your library and send a note right now. Sign your name to instantly deliver a message to Mayor Adams and the New York City Council letting them know how critical libraries are to the communities they serve. From books and e-books to job-search help to safe spaces for teens to learn and grow, our libraries provide all New Yorkers with the support and resources they need to succeed.

Your letter and the contact information you enter below will be instantly delivered to Mayor Eric Adams, City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, Majority Leader Keith Powers, Council Finance Chair Justin Brannan, Committee on Libraries Chair Chi Ossé, and your local Council Member.