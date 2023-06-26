Roosevelt Island NY Public Library Branch Manager Asks Residents To Sign Online Letter To TELL CITY HALL: NO CUTS TO LIBRARIES
According to the NY Public Library:
❤️ We love to hear New Yorkers talk about how important libraries are to them. Retweet to tell @NYCMayor & @NYCCouncil: #NoCutsToLibraries on Day of Action for Libraries. https://t.co/5RIDmKc1Yp pic.twitter.com/oVSsAg5Bsy— NY Public Library (@nypl) June 15, 2023
On April 26, 2023, Mayor Adams announced that the additional 4% cut to public library budgets that was proposed in early April will be reversed. We are grateful that this additional cut has been restored—but libraries are still facing $36.2M in budget cuts. It’s imperative that we continue to make our voices heard and remind City Hall that our public libraries make NYC stronger, and funding must be fully restored.
Your library and your community need your help. New York City leaders are hard at work on NYC’s budget—and right now New York City’s public libraries are facing a potential $36.2 million cut that will severely impact our ability to deliver the free services, programs, and resources New Yorkers depend on.
That’s why we are asking you to stand by your library and send a note right now. Sign your name to instantly deliver a message to Mayor Adams and the New York City Council letting them know how critical libraries are to the communities they serve. From books and e-books to job-search help to safe spaces for teens to learn and grow, our libraries provide all New Yorkers with the support and resources they need to succeed.
Your letter and the contact information you enter below will be instantly delivered to Mayor Eric Adams, City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, Majority Leader Keith Powers, Council Finance Chair Justin Brannan, Committee on Libraries Chair Chi Ossé, and your local Council Member....
Tell City Hall: No Cuts To Libraries
According to Mr. Chavez:
Hi Roosevelt Island community....
... I'm here to promote Library services and to share a very special and important message with you. I have here our advocacy letter that we're requesting our community to please sign online or on-site at the library.
It's to prevent a 36 million dollar budget cut that the city is attempting to put on the library which would impact our hiring, it would impact our days of operation and would impact access to our print media and digital resources.
So please stop by the library to fill out this advocacy letter or you can do it online.
Only four days until the end of the fiscal year! City leaders are still debating the budget that will impact our ability to deliver the free services, programs & resources New Yorkers depend on. Retweet to tell @NYCMayor & @NYCCouncil: #NoCutsToLibraries! https://t.co/z2aCRvU2Ho— NY Public Library (@nypl) June 26, 2023
You can sign the online letter to:
Tell City Hall: No Cuts To Libraries
here.
Click here to learn more about the services, programs and upcoming events at the Roosevelt Island NY Public Library branch that may not be available if the proposed cuts are made to the NYPL budget.
