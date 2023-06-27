Sponsored Post - Soft Serve Frozen Yogurt Now At Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech Café - Check Out The Weekly Menu For Breakfast Items, Daily Hot Lunch Specials, Grab & Go Meals, Pizza Station, Salads, Sushi, Coffee,Tea, Smoothies, Beer, Wine, Wifi & Wonderful Outdoor Patio Too

Check out the weekly menu at the Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech Café for Daily Hot Lunch Specials, Breakfast Staples, Make Your Own Salads, Flatbread and Neapolitan Pizza, Grab and Go Sandwiches/Salads, Soup, Coffee/Beverage Station & More.

The Cornell Tech Café is now serving Soft Serve Frozen Yogurt too.



Bring your laptop if you wish. The Cafe has very good wi-fi connection.

to eat, relax and people watch too.

The Cafe is open Monday thru Friday 8am to 7 pm. Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm.

More info at the Cornell Tech Café website and Instagram Page.

See you soon at the Café.