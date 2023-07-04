Happy July 4 Independence Day, It's America's 247th Birthday - July 4 Is 16th Birthday Of Roosevelt Islander Too

Happy 247th Birthday to the United States Of America.

The Declaration of Independence was signed on July 4, 1776.

Here is Thomas Jefferson's “Original Rough Draught" of our Declaration of Independence (with revisions added by John Adams and Benjamin Franklin), 1776: pic.twitter.com/KjHscLMbBD — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) July 4, 2023

July 4 is also the 16th birthday of Roosevelt Islander Online. Here's the first post from 2007 and it's about getting Roosevelt Island Southpoint Park July 4 Fireworks Celebration tickets.

16 years later and Roosevelt Island July 4 fireworks ticket issue is still an issue but at least there is no charge for viewing any more.

Happy Birthday America!!!

UPDATE 8:55 PM - A Tipster sends an email earlier this week reporting;

If anyone was looking for proof that RIOC keeps tickets for themselves, there was a special code for RIOC and one for residents:

I asked Roosevelt Island Operating Corp ( RIOC ) President Shelton Haynes:

Was there a Roosevelt Island July 4 Fireworks lottery access code for residents and another, separate, access code that Rioc gave to others? Please see attached. What is the July 4 registration category which says Rioc that the Green Arrow is pointing at?

This evening, RIOC VP Of Communications Akeem Jamal replied:

There were two access codes one for the general public and another, “RIOC” for the Island community based organizations including 100 tickets for Four Freedoms Park, 50 tickets for Roosevelt Island Senior Association, 100 tickets for Roosevelt Island Disable Association, and 50 tickets for Carter Burden.