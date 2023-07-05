Obstruction Shuts Down Roosevelt Island AVAC Garbage Removal System For Westview And Rivercross Buildings Until Further Notice Says RIOC - Watch Video Of Fascinating AVAC Tour, Learn About Crazy Items Thrown Down Chutes, How AVAC Gets Fixed And Lightning Strike That Shut It Down Too

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) announced today that the AVAC (Automatic Vacuum Collection) underground garbage removal system is out of service for the Westview and Rivercross buildings. According to RIOC:



The west side of the AVAC line is obstructed impacting garbage collection via vacuum along the duct work servicing building complex at Westview and BLG 531 (Rivercross). DSNY is working on this and the service company ENVAC is scheduled to be here from Spain starting on July 16th. In the mean time, these building has been asked to close their garbage chutes and bring in garbage directly into the AVAC Plant. There is no definite projection of time of when it can be resolved, but daily updates will be sent before end of everyday about any progress made, until it gets resolved. NOTE: this only affects the areas noted, and not the entire west line!

DSNY is the NYC Department Of Sanitation.

As previously reported: