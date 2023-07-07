Roosevelt Island Coler Hospital Is Not Closing, Real Estate Developent Rumors Are Untrue, Says NYC Mayor Eric Adams - Volunteer Opportunities Available With Coler Auxiliary To Help Make Life Better For Residents

There have been persistent rumors over the years of plans to close the NYC Health & Hospitals Corp (NYCHHC) Coler Hospital on Roosevelt Island for future real estate development.

As reported in 2018:

The NYC Health & Hospital Corp Coler Hospital sits on prime East River waterfront land on the north end of Roosevelt Island. Recently, there have been plenty of rumors about Coler Hospital closing and being put up for sale by New York City.Will Coler Hospital be closed and demolished for a new development - as was it's sister property, Coler Goldwater Hospital, for the Cornell Tech campus?...

The Daily News reported:

Prior to my one-on-one interview with NYC Mayor Eric Adams earlier last week, I asked his office:

Is NYC HHC planning to close Coler Hospital within the next few years; and if so, why? Is the City, whether through NYC Economic Development Corp. or otherwise, contemplating the Coler hospital location - or any other RI location - for future development? If so, what purpose and use would the development serve? Does the NYC EDC include the Coler Hospital site, or any RI site, on any list of future development sites?

During the interview, Mayor Adams said that:

... the Hospital is not going to close. Those are rumors that people have stated. I think HHC is the best deal going in our city...

If you're interested in volunteering at Coler Hospital or just learning more about our neighbors who live at Coler, Judy Berdy invites you to join the Coler Community Board Auxiliary volunteers. According to Ms Berdy:

The Auxiliary provide all the services that the City and Hospital cannot provide. We provide entertainment, we provide things for the Units such as televisions. We provide some medical devices that are not covered by the hospital insurance. We provide parties for different occasions like this weekend, we're having a Mother's Day party. We're having a celebration on Monday for Juneteenth. At Christmas and Hanukkah time we give out gifts. We're a 501 C three not-for-profit and we are legally not part of the hospital. We work in coordination with the administration.... It's very important to fundraise for so that 500 residents there could get a better lifestyle and more different things to make life better...

