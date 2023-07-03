What You Need To Know For The Free July 4 Family Fireworks Celebration On Roosevelt Island At Four Freedoms Park And Cornell Tech Lawn - Graduate Hotel Panorama Room Rooftop Cocktail Bar Has Great Views Too And Drinks Starting At $269
Roosevelt Island will have great views of tomorrow's Macy's July 4 Fireworks Celebration on the East River.
If you're not one of the 1500 ticket holders to watch the Fireworks at the FDR 4 Freedoms Park,
there are plenty of great spots on Roosevelt Island to watch anywhere on the east side south of the Queensboro Bridge, including the Cornell Tech hilltops.
The Graduate Hotel Panorama Room rooftop cocktail bar will have some great views and it will only cost you $269 to start.
Ticket info here.
According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):
FAST FACTS
TICKETING
Ticketed Attendees
- To access FDR Four Freedoms State Park, ticket holders MUST enter through the west side entrance of Southpoint Park beginning at 6 PM
- Will receive a stamp
- Must enter no later than 9 PM
- Reentry is not permitted
- There are no tickets available on-site
Non-ticketed Attendees
- Will have access to the lawns at Cornell Tech starting at 12 PM
- Once capacity is reached, further admittance will not be permitted
- Must enter by 9 PM
AMENITIES
Food Trucks
- 12 in total
- Will be located on West Road near the lawns at Cornell Tech
Restroom Locations (all locations have ADA accessible restrooms)
- South end of Firefighter’s Field
- West of the Tram Station
- West Loop Road near the lawns at Cornell Tech
- East Loop Road near the lawns at Cornell Tech
- South Loop Road at bottom of Cornell Tech lawns
- Southpoint park entrance
Cooling Center Locations
- Just north of the East Road checkpoint #1 (East Road just south of Sportspark)
- Just north of the West Road checkpoint #1 (West side of Sportspark)
- West Road near the lawns at Cornell Tech
- West side of Southpoint Park, just south of the comfort station
First Aid Locations
- West Road, towards the southwest side of the lawns at Cornell Tech
- The southeast side of Southpoint Park, north of the Smallpox Hospital
TRANSPORTATION
Roosevelt Island Tramway
- For access to Manhattan
- Will run on its rush hour schedule from 7 AM to 8 PM with both cabins operating at full capacity
- The Tramway may be temporarily shut down if the viewing areas/island reach capacity
- There will be no Tram shuttle bus
Subway
- F Train access to Manhattan/Brooklyn and Queens
- Visit mta.info/weekender or call 511 for information. For electronic updates, sign up for MTA alerts at MyMTAAlerts.
NYC Ferry
- Service will end early on July 4th. at approximately 4:59PM
- For more information, visit Ferry Schedules
Q102
- Q102 Bus - The Q102 will not serve any stops on Roosevelt Island during preparation and viewing for the Macys 4th of July Fireworks. Buses will operate in both directions between 27th Ave at 2nd St. and Vernon Blvd. at 36th Ave., the last stop.
Roosevelt Island Red Bus
- Will run on its weekday schedule from The Octagon to the Tram.
- There will be no Octagon express bus
Roosevelt Island Disabled Association (RIDA) Shuttle
- Will run from 6 PM to 10 PM from Good Shepherd, Tram Plaza to the west entry gate in Southpoint Park
Citi Bike
- There will be no Citi Bike stations available from Monday, July 3rd until Wednesday morning, July 5th.
Parking
- Will be restricted in the following areas:
- From the Meditation Lawn to 250 Main Street on the West side.
- Around the entire Cornell Tech campus (North, South, East, and West Loop Roads).
- The area in the vicinity of 250-281 Main Street.
- Residents who need to park in Motorgate Garage should do so by 3:00PM. Monthly pass holders will have access to their reserved spots with proper ID beyond 3:00PM.
IMPORTANT TIMES
- Between 12 PM – 3 PM residents will only be permitted to travel North bound from the helix and into the Motorgate.
- The lawns at Cornell Tech open at 12 PM
- Residents looking to park in Motorgate Garage should do so before 3 PM. Monthly pass holders will have access to their reserved spots with proper ID beyond 3 PM.
- From 3 PM – 12 AM there will be no vehicular traffic onto the island EXCEPT emergency vehicles.
- FDR Four Freedoms State Park opens at 6 PM
- The Roosevelt Island Disabled Association (RIDA) shuttle will operate from 6 PM to 10 PM from Tram Plaza to the West entry gate in Southpoint Park
- No one will be admitted to either viewing area (lawns at Cornell Tech, Southpoint Park/FDR Four Freedoms State Park) after 9 PM
- The Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular is anticipated to start at approximately 9:25PM
Have fun.
