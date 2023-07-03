What You Need To Know For The Free July 4 Family Fireworks Celebration On Roosevelt Island At Four Freedoms Park And Cornell Tech Lawn - Graduate Hotel Panorama Room Rooftop Cocktail Bar Has Great Views Too And Drinks Starting At $269

Roosevelt Island will have great views of tomorrow's Macy's July 4 Fireworks Celebration on the East River.

If you're not one of the 1500 ticket holders to watch the Fireworks at the FDR 4 Freedoms Park,

there are plenty of great spots on Roosevelt Island to watch anywhere on the east side south of the Queensboro Bridge, including the Cornell Tech hilltops.

Another great spot is the Roosevelt Island Bridge.

The Graduate Hotel Panorama Room rooftop cocktail bar will have some great views and it will only cost you $269 to start.



According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):

FAST FACTS

TICKETING



Ticketed Attendees To access FDR Four Freedoms State Park, ticket holders MUST enter through the west side entrance of Southpoint Park beginning at 6 PM

Will receive a stamp

Must enter no later than 9 PM

Reentry is not permitted

There are no tickets available on-site Non-ticketed Attendees Will have access to the lawns at Cornell Tech starting at 12 PM

Once capacity is reached, further admittance will not be permitted

Must enter by 9 PM AMENITIES



Food Trucks 12 in total

Will be located on West Road near the lawns at Cornell Tech



Restroom Locations (all locations have ADA accessible restrooms) South end of Firefighter’s Field

West of the Tram Station

West Loop Road near the lawns at Cornell Tech

East Loop Road near the lawns at Cornell Tech

South Loop Road at bottom of Cornell Tech lawns

Southpoint park entrance



Cooling Center Locations Just north of the East Road checkpoint #1 (East Road just south of Sportspark)

Just north of the West Road checkpoint #1 (West side of Sportspark)

West Road near the lawns at Cornell Tech

West side of Southpoint Park, just south of the comfort station



First Aid Locations West Road, towards the southwest side of the lawns at Cornell Tech

The southeast side of Southpoint Park, north of the Smallpox Hospital TRANSPORTATION



Roosevelt Island Tramway For access to Manhattan

Will run on its rush hour schedule from 7 AM to 8 PM with both cabins operating at full capacity

The Tramway may be temporarily shut down if the viewing areas/island reach capacity

There will be no Tram shuttle bus



Subway F Train access to Manhattan/Brooklyn and Queens

Visit mta.info/weekender or call 511 for information. For electronic updates, sign up for MTA alerts at MyMTAAlerts .



NYC Ferry Service will end early on July 4 th. at approximately 4:59PM

For more information, visit Ferry Schedules



Q102 Q102 Bus - The Q102 will not serve any stops on Roosevelt Island during preparation and viewing for the Macys 4th of July Fireworks. Buses will operate in both directions between 27th Ave at 2nd St. and Vernon Blvd. at 36th Ave., the last stop. Roosevelt Island Red Bus Will run on its weekday schedule from The Octagon to the Tram.

There will be no Octagon express bus Roosevelt Island Disabled Association (RIDA) Shuttle Will run from 6 PM to 10 PM from Good Shepherd, Tram Plaza to the west entry gate in Southpoint Park



Citi Bike There will be no Citi Bike stations available from Monday, July 3rd until Wednesday morning, July 5th.



Parking Will be restricted in the following areas:

From the Meditation Lawn to 250 Main Street on the West side.

Around the entire Cornell Tech campus (North, South, East, and West Loop Roads).

The area in the vicinity of 250-281 Main Street.

Residents who need to park in Motorgate Garage should do so by 3:00PM. Monthly pass holders will have access to their reserved spots with proper ID beyond 3:00PM. IMPORTANT TIMES



Between 12 PM – 3 PM residents will only be permitted to travel North bound from the helix and into the Motorgate.

The lawns at Cornell Tech open at 12 PM

Residents looking to park in Motorgate Garage should do so before 3 PM. Monthly pass holders will have access to their reserved spots with proper ID beyond 3 PM.

From 3 PM – 12 AM there will be no vehicular traffic onto the island EXCEPT emergency vehicles.

FDR Four Freedoms State Park opens at 6 PM

The Roosevelt Island Disabled Association (RIDA) shuttle will operate from 6 PM to 10 PM from Tram Plaza to the West entry gate in Southpoint Park

No one will be admitted to either viewing area (lawns at Cornell Tech, Southpoint Park/FDR Four Freedoms State Park) after 9 PM

The Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular is anticipated to start at approximately 9:25PM

Have fun.