Remembering Long Time Roosevelt Island Resident Sharon Stern Who Passed Away July 25 At 77 Years Of Age - Polio Took Her Body But Not Her Determination And Knowledge

Roosevelt Island Historical Society (RIHS) President Judy Berdy reported on July 27:

Sharon Stern passed away Tuesday July 25 at the age of 77. She was a resident of Goldwater Hospital long before there was a Roosevelt Island. Sharon was 77 years old and she lived in an apartment in 540 Main Street since the late 1970’s. Sharon was one of a group of Goldwater residents who moved into their own apartments when the community was built. I had met Sharon at Goldwater in the 1960’s and from then on we met occasionally and kept in touch when we visited and discussed our cats. Sharon wrote poetry and published “Armature” in 2002. Sharon struggled with staff to assist her and sadly she only left her home the one or two days a week when she could safely manage. She had episodes when her wheelchair failed and left her stranded. She would not travel off the island due to bad experiences. Sharon would attend synagogue services and wrote extensively using a computer. She rejected many assistive devices to make her work easier. A few years ago she marveled at reaching 75 years of age. May she be a rest now and we remember her constant determination.

Jane Swanson, Assistant Director Government and Community Relations remembers Sharon Stern:

One day Sharon Stern and her wonderful assistant Nicole came into the gallery. We immediately connected – her dry wit and intellect were captivating. She often wore a hat and looked just smashing. As others have pointed out, Sharon left her apartment only on Mondays and Wednesdays – when Nicole was with her. Getting ready and out was no small feat and she only trusted Nicole to help her do it.

After that first meeting, Sharon would drop by the gallery almost every Wednesday and we would chat. We would rib each other in a lighthearted way – she was VERY opinionated, and I respected that. We disagreed a lot but could remain friends.

Sharon was always willing to listen to my problems and complaints. Never once did she make me feel like my problems were trite compared to hers (which, of course, they were). And she usually knew just what to say – or not to say. I once told her that she missed her calling: she would have been an excellent psychologist. But her love of literature prevailed.

I was in awe of Sharon’s ability to manage her staff, get a college degree, live in her own apartment, operate her wheelchair while still using the ventilator, grocery shop, and in essence do all the “stuff of life” while being a person with quadriplegia, using a ventilator. Sharon was my hero. She was brave, whip smart, tireless, fun and the best listener in the world.

I will miss her.