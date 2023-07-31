Monday, July 31, 2023

Sponsored Post - Soft Serve Frozen Yogurt Now At Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech Café - Check Out The Weekly Menu For Breakfast Items, Daily Hot Lunch Specials, Grab & Go Meals, Pizza Station, Salads, Sushi, Coffee,Tea, Smoothies, Beer, Wine, Wifi & Wonderful Outdoor Patio Too

Check out the July 31 weekly menu at the Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech Café for Daily Hot Lunch Specials, Breakfast Staples, Make Your Own Salads, Flatbread and Neapolitan Pizza, Grab and Go Sandwiches/Salads, Soup, Coffee/Beverage Station & More.   

The Cornell Tech Café is now serving Soft Serve Frozen Yogurt too.

 The Cornell Tech Café is a great spot on Roosevelt Island for breakfast, lunch.   

 Coffee, Tea, Smoothies, 

Beer, Wine 

 and Thursday Sushi too.

Bring your laptop if you wish. The Cafe has very good wi-fi connection.  

and great outdoor patio seating areas


to eat, relax and people watch too.

The Cafe is open Monday thru Friday 8am to 7 pm. Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm.

More info at the Cornell Tech Café website and Instagram Page.

See you soon at the Cornell Tech Café.

