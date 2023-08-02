What Does Disney World, Roosevelt Island And Harlem Have In Common? Watch Video Showing Past, Present and Future Of AVAC Automatic Underground Garbage Removal Systems

According to Insider Business:

At Disney World, the Magic Kingdom uses a system of pneumatic tubes to keep trash out of sight for park visitors. While this was supposed to be the future of waste disposal, only one other place in the US uses something like it on a similar scale: Roosevelt Island in New York City.

Watch this very interesting Insider Business video about the past, present and future of underground garbage removal systems.

For an up close and personal view of the Roosevelt Island AVAC system, follow along on this October 2022 Open House tour led by TJ of the NYC Sanitation Department who works at the Roosevelt Island underground garbage faciilty.