This Is The Last Weekend Before Major Changes To Roosevelt Island F Train Service - MTA's 63rd Street Tunnel Track Rehab Project Starts August 28, Preparation Work Begins Next Weekend And Continues For Next 2 Weekends
This upcoming weekend will be the last time that Roosevelt Island residents will have regular F train service to and from Manhattan for at least the next 6 months.
Image from MTA
Here's specific station information for Roosevelt Island:
Why we’re doing it.
We’re replacing tracks and making other repairs on the 63 St Line, which is used by trains between Manhattan and Queens. This will improve reliability for the 149,000 riders who travel through this area every day.
In preparation for this work, there will be no Roosevelt Island F Train service:
- to Manhattan between 9:45 p.m. on Friday, August 11 and 5 a.m. on Monday, August 14
- from Manhattan between 9:45 p.m. on Friday, August 18 and 5 a.m. on Monday, August 21 and
- to and from Manhattan between 9:45 p.m. on Friday, August 25 and 5 a.m. on Monday, August 28.
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) announced yesterday:
Dear Roosevelt Island Community: The MTA will be doing track work that will affect F-Train service for several weekends in August before the start of their major Track Replacement Project on August 28th.
To help accommodate Roosevelt Island residents, RIOC's Transportation Department will be providing a Shuttle Bus to and from Manhattan during the following weekends:
August 12-13
August 19-20
August 26-27
The Roosevelt Island Shuttle Bus to Manhattan will start Saturdays at 3:00 PM. The shuttle will depart hourly from the Tramway, making all northbound local stops to Capobianco Field (Opposite PS/IS 217).
Return Red Bus service from Manhattan to Roosevelt Island will start at 3:30 PM. This bus will depart on the half hour from the Southwest side of 2nd Avenue, between 58th & 59th Street, and will make all southbound local bus stops (starting with 591 Main Street) to the Tram.
The last trip will depart from the Roosevelt Island Tramway at 7:00 PM. The last trip will depart Manhattan at 7:30 PM. Please note that regular Red Bus service may run on an adjusted scheduled to accommodate the additional Tram shuttle service.
Please keep an eye out for future communications regarding this upcoming MTA project. Thank you!
-Team RIOC
On behalf of Roosevelt Island residents, Manhattan Community Board 8 has requested:
... the following actions be taken to support Roosevelt Island residents and visitors who rely on public transportation and will be significantly impacted by reduced subway service throughout the 63rd Street Direct Track Fixation Project:
1. More frequent NYCT Q102 Bus Service connecting Roosevelt Island and subway lines serving Queens Plaza
2. An “F” shuttle bus connecting Roosevelt Island to Queens Plaza during all dayparts, including when the shuttle train is running;
3. Extending the shuttle bus to serve Coler Hospital;
4. 24 hour/7 days per week Roosevelt Island Tram Service to provide a direct connection to Manhattan during overnight hours when the shuttle train is not operating;
5. NYC Ferry operating the largest model of ferry vessels on the Astoria Route serving Roosevelt Island with the most seating capacity.
Please advise us of any action taken on this matter.
To date, there has been no response from RIOC, the MTA or NYC Ferry to the CB 8 resolution in support of Roosevelt Island residents.
Here's a summary of the MTA's 63rd Street Tunnel Direct Fixation Track project presented to the June 7 CB 8 Transportation/Roosevelt Island committees
