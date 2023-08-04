This Is The Last Weekend Before Major Changes To Roosevelt Island F Train Service - MTA's 63rd Street Tunnel Track Rehab Project Starts August 28, Preparation Work Begins Next Weekend And Continues For Next 2 Weekends

This upcoming weekend will be the last time that Roosevelt Island residents will have regular F train service to and from Manhattan for at least the next 6 months.

We’re replacing tracks and making other repairs on the 63 St Line, which is used by trains between Manhattan and Queens. This will improve reliability for the 149,000 riders who travel through this area every day.

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) announced yesterday:



Dear Roosevelt Island Community: The MTA will be doing track work that will affect F-Train service for several weekends in August before the start of their major Track Replacement Project on August 28th.

To help accommodate Roosevelt Island residents, RIOC's Transportation Department will be providing a Shuttle Bus to and from Manhattan during the following weekends:

August 12-13

August 19-20

August 26-27

The Roosevelt Island Shuttle Bus to Manhattan will start Saturdays at 3:00 PM. The shuttle will depart hourly from the Tramway, making all northbound local stops to Capobianco Field (Opposite PS/IS 217).

Return Red Bus service from Manhattan to Roosevelt Island will start at 3:30 PM. This bus will depart on the half hour from the Southwest side of 2nd Avenue, between 58th & 59th Street, and will make all southbound local bus stops (starting with 591 Main Street) to the Tram.

The last trip will depart from the Roosevelt Island Tramway at 7:00 PM. The last trip will depart Manhattan at 7:30 PM. Please note that regular Red Bus service may run on an adjusted scheduled to accommodate the additional Tram shuttle service.

Please keep an eye out for future communications regarding this upcoming MTA project. Thank you!

-Team RIOC