21 Year Old Roosevelt Island Male Wielding A Large Knife Fatally Shot By NYPD Officers In Lobby Of 540 Main Street Responding To 911 Distress Calls By Family Member - Investigation Ongoing

Shortly after midnight this morning, a Roosevelt Island Tipster reported:

Trying to get on the Roosevelt Island bridge. A bunch of cop cars, and an ambulance sped by on the bridge and now a NYPD truck just blocked the road. So we got two different stories.

NYPD commanding officer of Patrol Borough Queens North, Assistant Chief Christine Bastedenbeck, said during a 2;20 AM press conference in front of Roosevelt Landings:

At approximately 11 30 PM officers from the 114th Precinct responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls at 540 Main Street regarding a male 21 years of age who was reportedly threatening a family member with a knife. The caller was a relative inside the location who also stated the armed male was off his medication and under the influence of marijuana. The responding sector car consisted of two officers who are also backed up by two additional officers. The incident was captured on body worn camera and shows the four officers entering the lobby of the building. Three officers then entered one of the two elevators while another officer propped the lobby door open to allow for additional responding officers to enter the building. All of a sudden the suspect emerged from the second elevator not occupied by our officers and moved quickly towards the officer securing the door swinging the knife directly at this officer. That officer retreated outside of the lobby and then the suspect then charged towards the elevator occupied by our officers still armed with the knife. The officers inside the elevator attempted to deploy a taser and also discharge their firearm striking the suspect.A large knife was recovered from the right hand of the suspect as seen here. Officers began rendering aid until EMS could transport the suspect to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased 28 minutes after midnight. Thankfully none of the officers or civilians in the area were injured during this incident. I also want to acknowledge the response of local peace officers from the Roosevelt Island Public Safety unit The investigation will be handled by our Force investigation Division and additional information will be provided by DCPI as it becomes available....

According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Daily Incident Blotter:

08/04/23 – 2359 – 540 Main St – Domestic Incident – PSD, NYPD and EMS responded – Report filed.

RIOC issued this advisory today at 9:47 AM:

Dear Residents and Community Members, We would like to inform you about an incident that occurred late yesterday evening in the lobby of 540 Main Street. The Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation Public Safety Department and New York Police Department (NYPD) responded to a distress call involving a family member who was being threatened by a relative armed with a knife. Upon NYPD arrival, the situation quickly escalated, resulting in a police officer-involved shooting. The perpetrator charged at officers with a large brandished knife, NYPD officers discharged their tasers and firearms striking the perpetrator in an attempt to neutralize the threat and ensure the safety of all involved. The perpetrator was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. It was determined that the perpetrator suffered from mental illness and was under the influence at the time of the incident. We are relieved to report that no officers or bystanders were injured during this incident. Our officers acted swiftly and professionally to address the threat and protect the safety of the community. We extend our sincere gratitude to both NYPD and the Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department for their rapid response and collaboration during this challenging situation. We also want to assure you that a comprehensive investigation is currently underway, led by the NYPD, as the primary investigatory agency. As such, further information regarding the incident will be released in accordance with their ongoing investigation. We understand that incidents like these can be distressing for the community, and we remain committed to maintaining open lines of communication. We will provide updates as they become available and will continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of all residents and community members. Sincerely, Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation

At 6 PM this evening, I asked NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Public Information (DCPI):

As of 11 AM there was no update from the early morning press conference by Assistant Chief Christine Bastedenbeck.

Is there any new information or update about the shooting this evening?

A NYPD spokesperson replied:



There are no updates. This remains on ongoing investigation.