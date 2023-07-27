Thursday, July 27, 2023

Watch Video Of July 25 Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department Community Engagement Meeting - PSD Chief Kevin Brown Emphasizes Roosevelt Island Is Safest Community In NYC But We Are Part Of NYC And Have Issues That Need To Be Addressed

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Safety Department (PSD) hosted a  community engagement meeting last Tuesday, July 25 at the Good Shepherd Chapel with approximately 35 people attendng.

PSD Chief Kevin Brown began the meeting by saying Roosevelt Island:

... remains ... the safest community in New York City. However,... We are part of NYC and there are some issues we have on Roosevelt Island. ... We give a thousand percent effort into making sure we address any issues that come up....

Among the issues discussed were:

  • Mental health crisis - dealing with emotionally disturbed people,
  • Recent assaults - 3 in June and a July sexual assault arrest made by PSD  in the subway (a male stuck his hands down the pants of a woman on the subway escalator),
  • Public safety improvements at 460 Main Street with more PSD vertical patrols in the building and Social Services provided by Breaking Ground agency. (20 to 30 complaints per month have been reduced to 7 in June and 3 so far in July,
  • Youth initiatives including 3 on 3 Basketball tournament with over 60 teens participating. Beginning of engagement with local youth including the 3 teens who have been involved in recent incidents,
  • Island Wide security camera system fully integrated with NYPD ( helped find a missing 2 year old child this week),
  • PSD Bike patrol and
  • Unsafe traffic conditions including cars parked in crosswalk, bus stops and illegal U-turns. (Over 387 summons issued and 11 cars towed)

Here's video of the full 45 minute meeting.

Will have more on the PSD meeting at a later date.

