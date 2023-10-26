Come In Your Spookiest And Scariest Costume For The Annual Roosevelt Island Halloween Parade & Extravaganza Saturday Saturday October 28

According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):

Dear Roosevelt Island Community:

The spooky season is upon us, and this year RIOC is once again excited to host its annual Halloween Parade & Extravaganza on Saturday, October 28th!

This year’s event will once again kick-off with a parade down Main Street and proceed all the way to Southpoint Park, where we’ll be hosting Halloween fun for the whole family featuring food, music, pumpkin decorating, special amusements and much more!

The parade will step-off at Capobianco Field at 10:45AM and make its way down to Southpoint Park, where our Halloween themed festivities will run from 11AM to 3PM. More event details, including parade logistics, are to come, so make sure to keep a lookout for future RIOC advisories.

We can’t wait to see everyone in their scary best on Saturday, October 28th!

-Team RIOC