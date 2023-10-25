Watch Video Of RIOC Communications Director Report To Community Board 8 Roosevelt Island Committee - Tram Platform Safety, Swinging Tram Cabin, Resident Tram Boarding Preferences Among Issues Discussed

The October 19, 2023 Community Board 8 Roosevelt Island Committee Zoom meeting, chaired by resident Paul Krikler, received an update on current issues from Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Communications Director Bryant Daniels. Mr Daniels also answered questions from residents.

Among the issues discusses were:

recent and upcoming events,

current transportation problems

Roosevelt Island Tram safety (overcrowded platforms, swinging Tram Cabin)

Roosevelt Island Tram boarding preference for residents and

Roosevelt Island street parking

Watch the full discussion of these issues.



Contact CB8 if you are interested in more information about the Roosevelt Island committee. The next meeting will be in December.