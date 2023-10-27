Roosevelt Island Early Voting For NYC Council District 5 Begins Saturday October 28 Thru Sunday November 5 At RIVAA Gallery, Election Day Tuesday November 7 - Incumbent Democratic Party Candidate Julie Menin Versus Republican Challenger Elizabeth Golluscio

Early NYC voting begins tomorrow, Saturday October 28 through Sunday November 5.



📢TOMORROW: Polls open for NY's general election!



Saturday, Oct 28 is also the last day to register to vote in this election.



Look up your ballot: https://t.co/yESDdL704u Check your voter registration: https://t.co/Z48FH5NWpX

Find your poll site: https://t.co/S759TaopWz pic.twitter.com/xUmiqLJmZK — NYC Votes (@NYCVotes) October 27, 2023

RIVAA Gallery is the site for Roosevelt Island early voting.

Election Day is Tuesday November 7. Roosevelt Island election polling site is PS/IS 217 at 645 Main Street.

The race to represent Roosevelt Island and portions of the Upper East side in NYC Council District 5 is the only candidate election on the ballot for Roosevelt Island.

Incumbent NYC Council Member and Democratic Party candidate Julie Menin

is running against Republican challenger Elizabeth Golluscio.



Ms Menin spoke to a group of Roosevelt Island residents last night about issues of community concern.



In advance of the election, I was thrilled to have such an amazing turn out at our Meet and Greet on Roosevelt Island where we discussed transportation challenges, healthcare issues and RIOC. pic.twitter.com/4qGh3N8mTK — Julie Menin (@JulieMenin) October 27, 2023

Here's the discussion.

Ms Menin is very knowledgeable about Roosevelt Island issues.

Do not know anything about Ms Golluscio.

Whoever you support, come out and vote. Politicians pay attention to voter turnout and the higher the turnout, the more attention is paid to your concerns.