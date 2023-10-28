Watch The 2023 Roosevelt Island Halloween Parade Marchers Walk Along Main Street Today

The 2023 Roosevelt Island Halloween Parade March on Main Street took place today from Capobianco Field to Southpoint Park.

Leading the parade marchers were Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Safety Chief Kevin Brown and Acting Chief Operating Officer Mary Cuneen. RIOC President Shelton Haynes, who has been on an extended leave for two months and has purportedly been back at work last week, was not at the parade.

Here's the Halloween Parade as seen from the sidewalk next to Nisi Restaurant. (Click the full screen icon at bottom right of video for a better viewing).