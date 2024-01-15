Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Holiday Today Monday January 15 Honoring "The Drum Major For Justice" -Take A Moment To Remember And Reflect Upon His True Legacy
The third Monday in January is a Federal holiday in honor of the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
that was signed into law by President Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Dr King was born on January 15, 1929 and assassinated April 4, 1968.
According to Politico:
... we remember MLK as the transcendent figure who helped lift the South out of Jim Crow. We also remember him as almost preternaturally calm in the face of great pressure and danger. He was indeed all of these things. But the passage of time has obscured his dimensionality. In the last years of his life, King expanded his vision beyond the former Confederacy and took on a broader struggle to dismantle America’s jigsaw edifice of racial and economic discrimination—a struggle that took him deep into northern states and cities, where onetime allies became bitter enemies. He did so even as he strained to keep a fractious civil rights movement unified, and in the face of unremitting sabotage from federal authorities.Here's an excerpt of Dr. King's last speech, I've Been To The Mountain Top, on the night before his assassination.
He was a young man, still in his 30s—foisted onto the national stage with actors many years or decades his senior, suspect in the eyes of both younger and older civil rights leaders—and the burdens of leadership took their toll on him....
Dr. King is remembered and honored for his civil rights leadership including
his 1963
"Letter from a Birmingham Jail".
Mehdi Hasan adds:
"For most Republicans, Dr King is just the guy who said to forget about skin color; they basically just know one quote of his, out of context, & they repeat it ad nauseam."
You can learn more about Dr. King from the Ezra Klein Show podcast with Harvard Professor of Social Sciences Brandon Terry.
Martin Luther King Jr was only 39 years old when he was killed.
