Meet The New Interim RIOC Leadership Team Dhruvika Patel Amin & Gerald Ellis - They're Off To A Good Start Engaging And Listening To The Community, A Big Change From Previous Administration, Watch The Video And See For Yourself

As previously reported, on January 16 the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) announced:

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC) Board of Directors received notice of several employee concerns about the RIOC workplace. The Board has determined that it is necessary to conduct a review of these concerns by way of an outside professional. During this review, Shelton Haynes (RIOC CEO) and Gretchen Robinson (RIOC General Counsel) will be placed on administrative paid leave. During this period of review, the day-to-day operations of RIOC will be overseen by an interim leadership team that includes Dhruvika Patel Amin (RIOC’s Chief Financial Officer & Vice President) and Gerrald Ellis (RIOC’s Assistant Vice President & Deputy General Counsel). In addition, RIOC Board member and Audit Committee Chair, Howard Polivy, will serve as a dedicated Board member liaison and will provide additional support to the interim leadership. No further comments about this matter will be made by the RIOC Board until the review is completed. We thank all of our RIOC staff for your full cooperation and support during this period of time.

The RIOC interim leadership team of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Dhruvika Patel Amin and Assistant Vice President (AVP) & Deputy General Counsel Gerald Ellis, together with Communications Director Bryant Daniels, participated in the January 18 Community Board 8 (CB8) Roosevelt Island Committee meeting last evening chaired by Roosevelt Island resident Paul Krikler.

Ms Amin and Mr Ellis introduced themselves and provided some personal background information during the meeting. According to Ms Amin:



I am the CFO and VP of RIOC. I joined in September 2023...

... My background is in financial and operational management. I've been responsible for accounting, tax, audit, human resources administration, investment reporting matters and charitable philanthropic affairs.

I grew up in Queens and always thought of Roosevelt Island as a green space surrounded by water that provides peace and tranquility and beautiful views. I chose to work at RIOC for these reasons in addition to giving back to the community, to work with the public and be a part of the corporation's mission. I hope to bridge the gap between RIOC and the public. I hope to learn a lot from this meeting. Just know that RIOC is under new leadership and we're more solutions oriented. If you reach out to us, you will definetely receive a response. I hope to work with you very closely to meet our objectives.

According to Mr Ellis:

I am the Deputy General Counsel of RIOC.

... I live in Astoria, right over the Bridge. It's a half hour walk over the Bridge. I have a background in affordable housing.... The things that drew me to Roosevelt Island? I have a long connection professionally with Roosevelt Island. I worked on the financing of Riverwalk 8. I used to work with Related Management Company and briefly worked on the lease of Riverwalk 7. I would come to Roosevelt Island a lot to ride a bike. It's a great place to ride a bike. There's not a lot of cars and it's beautiful.

I honestly believe in good government... and believe in the mission of it. That's what attracted me to Roosevelt Island... The onus is on RIOC to be out there and to be available. I understand that. There's been many years of tension building up. I understand we need to be the party to break the ice and to be out there and be available to you all. You'll see us on the Island, out and about. Please stop me and tell me your thoughts about everything

I'm genuinely curious to hear people's opinions, complaints and suggestions. I really am....

Meet the new interim RIOC leadership team of Ms Amin and Mr Ellis.



Click on the beginning of the video to watch the Community Board 8 Roosevelt Island Committee full discussion of a variety of local issues including the Tram and Red Bus.



CB 8 Chair Paul Krikler remarked today:

Yesterday we had a very positive meeting with RIOC leadership. I think it's fair to say that this marked the start of a reset of the relationship between residents and RIOC.

Mr Krikler is also the organizer of the petition drive started last October under the prior RIOC administration that called for the election of RIOC Directors and:

... We Need A Functioning And Competent RIOC...

which gathered 1034 signatures to date.

Roosevelt Island Historical Society President Judy Berdy also attended the CB8 Roosevelt Island Committee meeting and asked:

Can we handle this openness?

Based upon the last few days, it appears Mr Krikler's petition request for a functioning and competent RIOC is off to a good start.



Ms Amin and Mr Ellis also participated in a frank and open discussion with Roosevelt Island residents, Board Directors and local media during an informal meeting organized by RIOC Director Ben Fhala which took place immediately after a contentious RIOC Operations Committee meeting on January 17.

It was a very productive meeting and an example of positive community engagement by RIOC, a welcome change from the previous administration under Shelton Haynes.



Watch what happened.



Immediately before this informal meeting, the RIOC Board Of Directors Operations Advisory Committee (OAC) met for the first time since Jun 2021. OAC Chair Fay Christian immediately made it clear at the beginning of the meeting that no questions would be taken from RIOC Directors who were not members of the Operations Committee nor from any residents attending the meeting. Ms Christian emphasized that only OAC committee members could ask questions during presentations by RIOC department staffers.



RIOC Board Director Ben Fhala, who is not a member of the OAC, tried several times to ask questions and participate in the meeting but was refused participation by Ms Christian.

I asked Ms Christian why she was not allowing questions from anyone other than the Committee members pointing out to her that in the past it was a common practice for anyone attending RIOC Committee meetings to ask questions or comment. Ms Christian responded that was true if the Committee chose to do so but for today she chooses not to.



Watch what happened.

At the end of the Operations Committee meeting, Ms Christian and Mr Ellis appeared to suggest the next meeting would return to the practice of allowing questions and comments from non committee members.

It's a good start for the new interim RIOC leadership.