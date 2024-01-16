RIOC Director Plans To Discuss Reset With Local Roosevelt Island Media, Hostile Work Environment Where Staff Afraid To Interact With Board Members And Community And Much More At January 17 Operations Advisory Committee Meeting

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Board Of Directors Operational Advisory Committee (OAC) will meet tomorrow. As reported by the RIOC website meetings page, the OAC has not met since June 17, 2021, more than 2 1/2 years ago.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a meeting of the Operations Advisory Committee of the RIOC Board of Directors will be held on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. at the RIOC’s Operations Office, 680 Main Street, Roosevelt Island, New York 10044. AGENDA: 1. Departmental Updates 2. Any Other Committee Business that May be Brought Before the Committee * * * The Open Meetings Law of the State of New York requires that all public bodies conduct meetings, convened for the purpose of officially conducting public business, in a manner open to attendance by the general public to observe and listen...

As reported January 5:

Ben Fhala was among the three local residents, including Lydia Tang and Dr Michal Melamed, appointed to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Board of Directors last June. During the last 7 months, these three new directors have attempted, with varying degrees of success, to bring some transparency and oversight to RIOC....

On January 12, Mr Fhala sent this message to publishers of local Roosevelt Island media, specifically Roosevelt Islander Online and the Roosevelt Island Daily, as well as Community Board 8 Roosevelt Island Committee chair Paul Krikler about the upcoming RIOC OAC meeting.



The Operations Committee is the ideal platform to address the business item we previously discussed. During the last public board meeting, I inquired about the $170k contract with First Page Management, specifically questioning whether its main focus was to hinder or diminish the reach of articles about @Haynes, Shelton J (RIOC) and @Jamal, Akeem (RIOC) published by Roosevelt Island media outlets, specifically Roosevelt Island Daily and Roosevelt Islander Online. The response, after some back and forth, directed me to the Operations Committee, emphasizing that such questions are better addressed there. Fortunately, after seven months, we are finally convening an Operations Committee meeting, and it appears the agenda is not densely populated. Despite obstacles from @Haynes, Shelton J (RIOC) @Robinson, Gretchen (RIOC) with the active support of @Visnauskas, RuthAnne (HCR) , Dr. Melamed has generously allowed me to use her chair for this session to conduct this critical engagement with the public and staff members.

While the specific topics remain uncertain and potential opposition from Shelton Haynes or RuthAnne Visnauskas looms, I am optimistic that your attendance will draw sufficient attention. Positive pressure exerted on our elected officials, who genuinely care about our residents and RIOC's well-being, may prompt them to send representation. Ideally, this could encourage RuthAnne Visnauskas to officially include this item on the agenda or, if not, make it publicly clear that she does not prioritize RIOC's core goal of serving the community. I have faith that a bit of political pressure can redirect her focus from lawyers and advisors whispering in the silence.

Though it's challenging to set clear agendas, here are a few bullet points for our conversation with the public and staff in the upcoming meeting:

Reset with Media: Explore how we can engage with local media, define terms for both media and RIOC to benefit our communities. If Shelton Haynes refuses engagement, we'll discuss how resident board members can negotiate these terms. Work Environment: Investigate why staff members are apprehensive about interacting with community members, board members, and the media. Brainstorm solutions to reset this potentially hostile work environment. Engagement with Paul representing community board #8: Discuss the structure of long-term engagement with Paul's committee work, debating whether it should involve staff members, board members, or both. First Page Management Contract: If time permits, delve into the details of the contract and it's implementation —its purpose, ethics, potential damage to the relationship with local media—and strategize on taking ownership, preventing such behaviors, or understanding the rationale behind them and support the contract. Communication Practices: Discuss the language and repetition in RIOC announcements, addressing concerns such as why they start with "Shelton presents" and why they lack signatures or clear ownership. Explore how board members can voice objections if/when needed.

These are initial topics, and the discussion may evolve based on emerging questions by the invited guests and public. I am hopeful for an engaging conversation with all invited members, leading to impactful conclusions beneficial for RIOC and the communities we serve.

Looking forward to your participation and the collaborative exchange. As such, I expect this to be added into the agenda and it if does not I will pick up the lead once the scheduled items conclude. adding the agenda again as an attachment .

Last December 5, I asked RIOC President Shelton Haynes and the RIOC Board:

RIOC Directors





During the November 14 RIOC Board meeting, Director Ben Fhala asked RIOC CFO Dhruvika Patel Amin if she was aware of the $170 thousand contract with First Page Management LLC doing business as Status Labs. (see video link here)

Ms Amin answered that she was not aware of the contract but she would look into it and get back to Mr Fhala.



Did RIOC Board members received any answer from RIOC's CFO or anyone else to Mr Fhala's question about the First Page Management contract or any further information regarding any practice by RIOC to engage in Search Engine Optimization practices for the purpose of enhancing the Corporation's reputation or any of its employees including RIOC President Shelton Haynes?



During the November 14 RIOC Board meeting, RIOC President Shelton Haynes announced that Assistant VP of Communications Akeem Jamal is no longer working at RIOC. (See video link here) Was Mr Jamal's leaving RIOC after a little more than one year related to this contract?

Also, what is the dollar amount of a contract that does not have to be approved by the RIOC Board of Directors. My understanding is that this contract was not approved by the RIOC Board. Is that correct? If the contract was not approved by the RIOC Board, why not and who approved it?

Here's video of Mr Fhala asking about the First Page Management contract during the November 14, 2023 RIOC Board of Directors meeting.



Maybe we'll get some answers to these questions and more tomorrow.

UPDATE 5 PM: According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp:

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC) Board of Directors received notice of several employee concerns about the RIOC workplace. The Board has determined that it is necessary to conduct a review of these concerns by way of an outside professional. During this review, Shelton Haynes (RIOC CEO) and Gretchen Robinson (RIOC General Counsel) will be placed on administrative paid leave. During this period of review, the day-to-day operations of RIOC will be overseen by an interim leadership team that includes Dhruvika Patel Amin (RIOC’s Chief Financial Officer & Vice President) and Gerrald Ellis (RIOC’s Assistant Vice President & Deputy General Counsel). In addition, RIOC Board member and Audit Committee Chair, Howard Polivy, will serve as a dedicated Board member liaison and will provide additional support to the interim leadership. No further comments about this matter will be made by the RIOC Board until the review is completed. We thank all of our RIOC staff for your full cooperation and support during this period of time.

I respect the decision of the RIOC Board, which exists to look after the wellbeing of Roosevelt Island. Now, we must await the conclusion of the investigation. The Board has access to information and details to which I am not privy. However, I do know that RIOC is a public benefit corporation, and it is the responsibility of each of its employees, from top to bottom, as public servants, to act in the best interest of the community. I will continue to do all I can to assure RIOC functions as it should, particularly during this challenging time.