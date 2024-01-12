No Weekend Roosevelt Island F Train Subway Service To And From Manhattan Beginning February 10 And Next Two Weekends Due To 63rd Street Tunnel Rehab Project Work Says MTA, Project Still Scheduled For Completion 1st Quarter 2024 Subject To Change Adds MTA - Will RIOC Do Anything To Alleviate Expected Tram Overcrowding And Long Lines?

There will be no Roosevelt Island weekend F Train service to and from Manhattan beginning February 10 -12 and continuing for the next two weekends of February 17-19 and 24-26.

According to MTA Assistant Director, Government & Community Relations Katerina Patouri

Please be advised of the following service changes as part of the ongoing 63rd St Direct Fixation Project, upcoming in February 2024:

February 2nd – 5th:

As a result of emergency repairs needed in the 53rd St tunnel, be advised of the following service changes for the weekend of Feb 2-5:

F shuttle train service will be suspended starting at 11:45PM Friday 2/2 through Monday 2/5 at 5AM.

Queens-bound E and F trains will be routed via the 63rd St tunnel, making stops at 57 St, Lexington Ave/63rd St, Roosevelt Island, and 21 St-Queensbridge.

Coney Island-bound F trains will continue to run via the E from Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Av to 5 Av/53 St.

Queens-bound E trains will run via the F from W 4 St to Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Av.

Q94 and Q95 bus shuttle service will be suspended. Free shuttle buses will run overnight starting at 9:30PM on Friday 2/2, Saturday 2/3 and Sunday 2/4 between 21 St- Queensbridge and Court Sq-23 St, stopping at Queens Plaza.

For subway service to Manhattan from Roosevelt Island, customers can take a Queens-bound E or F to Steinway St or Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Av to transfer to a Manhattan-bound E or F.

Feb 10-12th, 17-19th, 24-26th:

In support of the ongoing 63rd St track replacement project, the F shuttle train will be suspended for the weekends of Feb 10-12, 17-19, and 24-26:

F shuttle train service will be suspended starting on Saturday at 5AM through Monday at 5AM on the weekends of Feb 10-12, Feb 17-19, and Feb 24-26.

Starting at 11:00 PM on Friday 2/10, 2/17, and 2/24 and for the remainder of each weekend, a free shuttle bus will replace the Q95 and Q94 and will extend to connect Roosevelt Island, 21 St- Queensbridge, and Queens Plaza, following the current Q94 overnight shuttle route.

This shuttle bus will run during daytime and overnight hours for the duration of the weekend and is scheduled to operate approximately every 5-10 minutes.

Project completion is still slated for Q1, 2024, subject to change.

Print and digital communications will be posted at affected stations, as well as on the MTA website. As always, please consult the MTA website or the MyMTA app for the latest service information and alternative service options. Customers can also sign up for the MTA’s newly launched customer real-time email and text alert system, or call 511 for service-related information.

