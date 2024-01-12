No Weekend Roosevelt Island F Train Subway Service To And From Manhattan Beginning February 10 And Next Two Weekends Due To 63rd Street Tunnel Rehab Project Work Says MTA, Project Still Scheduled For Completion 1st Quarter 2024 Subject To Change Adds MTA - Will RIOC Do Anything To Alleviate Expected Tram Overcrowding And Long Lines?
There will be no Roosevelt Island weekend F Train service to and from Manhattan beginning February 10 -12 and continuing for the next two weekends of February 17-19 and 24-26.
Dear Community Stakeholder,
Please be advised of the following service changes as part of the ongoing 63rd St Direct Fixation Project, upcoming in February 2024:
February 2nd – 5th:
As a result of emergency repairs needed in the 53rd St tunnel, be advised of the following service changes for the weekend of Feb 2-5:
- F shuttle train service will be suspended starting at 11:45PM Friday 2/2 through Monday 2/5 at 5AM.
- Queens-bound E and F trains will be routed via the 63rd St tunnel, making stops at 57 St, Lexington Ave/63rd St, Roosevelt Island, and 21 St-Queensbridge.
- Coney Island-bound F trains will continue to run via the E from Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Av to 5 Av/53 St.
- Queens-bound E trains will run via the F from W 4 St to Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Av.
- Q94 and Q95 bus shuttle service will be suspended. Free shuttle buses will run overnight starting at 9:30PM on Friday 2/2, Saturday 2/3 and Sunday 2/4 between 21 St- Queensbridge and Court Sq-23 St, stopping at Queens Plaza.
- For subway service to Manhattan from Roosevelt Island, customers can take a Queens-bound E or F to Steinway St or Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Av to transfer to a Manhattan-bound E or F.
Feb 10-12th, 17-19th, 24-26th:
- In support of the ongoing 63rd St track replacement project, the F shuttle train will be suspended for the weekends of Feb 10-12, 17-19, and 24-26:
- F shuttle train service will be suspended starting on Saturday at 5AM through Monday at 5AM on the weekends of Feb 10-12, Feb 17-19, and Feb 24-26.
- Starting at 11:00 PM on Friday 2/10, 2/17, and 2/24 and for the remainder of each weekend, a free shuttle bus will replace the Q95 and Q94 and will extend to connect Roosevelt Island, 21 St- Queensbridge, and Queens Plaza, following the current Q94 overnight shuttle route.
- This shuttle bus will run during daytime and overnight hours for the duration of the weekend and is scheduled to operate approximately every 5-10 minutes.
Project completion is still slated for Q1, 2024, subject to change.
Print and digital communications will be posted at affected stations, as well as on the MTA website. As always, please consult the MTA website or the MyMTA app for the latest service information and alternative service options. Customers can also sign up for the MTA’s newly launched customer real-time email and text alert system, or call 511 for service-related information.
Thank you for your patience as this work continues. Please be in touch if you have any further questions.
What, if anything, will the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) do to alleviate the overcrowding and long lines
expected during these weekends.Metro Card holders priority boarding, as was done earlier this year, since most tourists are using the OMNY payment system.
Honestly, tourists, what brings you to Roosevelt Island? Our wide open spaces? Our fine dining? Our breathtaking vistas, perhaps? Is it really worth it? All you're doing is making our lives miserable by cramming the tram while our subway service is on the fritz. https://t.co/vx6DUCSoGJ pic.twitter.com/WFShdWdkfp— Peter Szekely (@peszeke) December 30, 2023
Manhattan Community Board 8 (CB8) Roosevelt Island Committee Chair Paul Krikler adds:
I’d love folks to come to our CB8 RI meeting on Jan 18. We’ve added the February weekend F shutdowns to the agenda”.
Until recently the RIOC Communications Department was attending CB8 RI meetings and doing a great job of it. Unfortunately, a week before the December meeting, I was told that RIOC would not be attending after all and would be re-evaluating participation in these meetings. We need more communication between RIOC and residents. Not less.
