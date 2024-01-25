RIOC Public Safety Department And NYPD 114 Precinct Host Roosevelt Island 3 On 3 Co-ed Teen Basketball Tournament At Sportspark Last Saturday - Watch The Exciting And Competitve Game Action Leading Up To The Gold Medal Finals

Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Sportspark Director Joe Natale reports:

On Saturday January 20th, Roosevelt Island's Public Safety Department (PSD), in conjunction with the NYPD 114th Precinct, hosted its second 3 on 3 co-ed teen basketball tournament at Sportspark. With 8 teams

We congratulate Matthew Matias, Noel Perez, and Carmelo Valentine on a job well done and look forward to hosting more teen tournaments in the future!

We also would like to give a special thank you to all of the RIOC departments that made this tournament come to life, including Public Safety, Communications, Operations, Youth Center, and Sportspark.