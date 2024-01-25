RIOC Public Safety Department And NYPD 114 Precinct Host Roosevelt Island 3 On 3 Co-ed Teen Basketball Tournament At Sportspark Last Saturday - Watch The Exciting And Competitve Game Action Leading Up To The Gold Medal Finals
Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Sportspark Director Joe Natale reports:
On Saturday January 20th, Roosevelt Island's Public Safety Department (PSD), in conjunction with the NYPD 114th Precinct, hosted its second 3 on 3 co-ed teen basketball tournament at Sportspark. With 8 teams
We congratulate Matthew Matias, Noel Perez, and Carmelo Valentine on a job well done and look forward to hosting more teen tournaments in the future!
We also would like to give a special thank you to all of the RIOC departments that made this tournament come to life, including Public Safety, Communications, Operations, Youth Center, and Sportspark.
Mr Daniels adds:
We hope to host more starting in the Spring, open to both island and off-island teens. These events are designed to bolster community policing efforts on the island and help build bonds between island residents and the corporation, particularly our dedicated PSD Officers.
Watch the action from the Roosevelt Island 3 on 3 Co-ed Teen Basketball
tournament.
And the Gold Medal finals game.
Thanks to Yitza Martinez for the videos.
Take a tour of the renovated Roosevelt Island Sportspark facility reopened last May.
