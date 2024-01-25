Roosevelt Island NY State Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright Tells CEO Janno Lieber That MTA Has Been Reluctant To Offer Adequate Supplemental Subway Service To Roosevelt Island Residents During Work On 63 Street Tunnel Project - Lieber Says We Are On Schedule With Completion Of Track Work
As previously reported, due to the MTA's work on the 63rd Street Tunnel Project:
There will be no Roosevelt Island weekend F Train service to and from Manhattan beginning February 10 -12 and continuing for the next two weekends of February 17-19 and 24-26....During the January 24 NY State Joint Budget Hearing on Transportation, Roosevelt Island's NY State Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright asked MTA Chair & CEO Janno Lieber:
... Project completion is still slated for Q1, 2024, subject to change....
Right now there are two elevators in service. One is out. Many of the residents are people with disabilities.They're not able to walk up and down the stairs for two levels and so I would like to know what the MTA is planning to do to bring some relief for these citizens as well as the F Train shuttle that runes every 20 minutes.
There will be no shuttle service at all in 3 weekends in February. The Tram that services the Island is the same. Residents have been telling me that the line can stretch all the way to 3rd Avenue and it is just not feasible
RIOC has stopped the Red Bus shuttle service on the Island to Manhattan
It doesn't have the capacity to run the shuttle because of the strong demands on the Island. The MTA has been very reluctant to offer adequate supplemental service for the residents. So If you could just address this, I would appreciate it.
We are on schedule with completion of the track work in the 63rd Street tunnel....
Watch the full Q&A between Ms Seawright and Mr Lieber.
At yesterday's Joint Budget Hearing on Transportation, I asked MTA Chairman & CEO Janno Lieber about urgently needed elevator, F-Train, and tram repairs, along with service improvements on Roosevelt Island.— Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright (@SeawrightForNY) January 25, 2024
