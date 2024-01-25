Roosevelt Island NY State Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright Tells CEO Janno Lieber That MTA Has Been Reluctant To Offer Adequate Supplemental Subway Service To Roosevelt Island Residents During Work On 63 Street Tunnel Project - Lieber Says We Are On Schedule With Completion Of Track Work

As previously reported, due to the MTA's work on the 63rd Street Tunnel Project:



Right now there are two elevators in service. One is out. Many of the residents are people with disabilities.They're not able to walk up and down the stairs for two levels and so I would like to know what the MTA is planning to do to bring some relief for these citizens as well as the F Train shuttle that runes every 20 minutes.

There will be no shuttle service at all in 3 weekends in February. The Tram that services the Island is the same. Residents have been telling me that the line can stretch all the way to 3rd Avenue and it is just not feasible

RIOC has stopped the Red Bus shuttle service on the Island to Manhattan

It doesn't have the capacity to run the shuttle because of the strong demands on the Island. The MTA has been very reluctant to offer adequate supplemental service for the residents. So If you could just address this, I would appreciate it.