Seal Spotted Swimming In The East River Between Roosevelt Island And Long Island City Yesterday Morning - It Was Forced To Swim Due To Long Lines At The Tram And Shuttle Taking Too Long Says One Resident
A Tipster sends in this video taken yesterday morning from Roosevelt Island of a seal swimming in East River near Rainey Park in Long Island City Queens.
A Roosevelt Islander Instagram follower speculated:
It was forced to swim due to the long lines at the tram and the shuttle taking too long.
According to this 2020 CBS New York report, Seals are making a comeback in NY waters:
Dolphins have also been spotted in the East River waters near Roosevelt Island.
And here's one man's 2023 search for NYC seals.
0 comments :
Post a Comment