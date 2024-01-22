Seal Spotted Swimming In The East River Between Roosevelt Island And Long Island City Yesterday Morning - It Was Forced To Swim Due To Long Lines At The Tram And Shuttle Taking Too Long Says One Resident

A Tipster sends in this video taken yesterday morning from Roosevelt Island of a seal swimming in East River near Rainey Park in Long Island City Queens.





A Roosevelt Islander Instagram follower speculated:



It was forced to swim due to the long lines at the tram and the shuttle taking too long.

According to this 2020 CBS New York report, Seals are making a comeback in NY waters:

Dolphins have also been spotted in the East River waters near Roosevelt Island.

And here's one man's 2023 search for NYC seals.

