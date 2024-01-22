Roosevelt Island Has A New Main Street Restaurant, Rolls N Bowls Mexican American & Japanese American Cuisine - Come Join Us For 30% Off Soft Opening This Week

Meet the owner Angie, and staff Jacob, Kayra and Kayasha (pictured from right to left),

of the new Roosevelt Island restaurant Rolls n Bowls serving Mexican American and Japanese American cuisine.



I spoke to the Rolls n Bowls team yesterday about their new Roosevelt Island restaurant.



Rolls n Bowls is having a soft opening this week and offering 30% off their regular prices. Customers were coming in today



to try out the Poke Bowls,

Rolls, Tacos, Gelato and Croffle desserts



at our new Roosevelt Island restaurant.

Rolls and Bowls is located in the Rivercross Building



at 503 Main Street and will be open 7 days a week from approximately 11 am to 8 or 9 pm depending upon how busy they are.

Check out the new Roosevelt Island Rolls n Bowls restaurant.