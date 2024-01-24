Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery Annual Black History Month Exhibition Celebrates Heroes: Real And Imagined - You're Invited To Opening Reception Saturday January 25

Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery reports:



We are pleased to welcome you to our annual Black History Month exhibition. This year we are celebrating “Heroes: Real and Imagined".

The exhibition is curated by Micheline Hess, a Roosevelt Island resident. A comic creator, artist/illustrator and former RIVAA member, Micheline has reached out to artist/cartoonists for portrayals of their heroes from life or those heroes they have imagined and created. The exhibition opens on January 25 and will be on view at RIVAA Gallery, 527 Main Street, until February 11. The opening reception takes place from 5-8 PM on January 27.