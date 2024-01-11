Roosevelt Island Goldwater Hospital Historic Lamps Stolen From Coler Backyard Last Week, RIHS President Was Heartbroken - But Thrilled To Learn Yesterday That NYPD Recovered The Lamps From Antique Dealer Who Recognized Their Value

Roosevelt Island Historical Society (RIHS) President Judy Berdy reported on January 4:

From 1939 to 2013, six bronze lamps graced the entrance to Roosevelt Island's Goldwater Hospital, now the site of Cornell Tech.

They fully functioned until the day they were disconnected.

After the closing of Goldwater the six lamps were stored in the backyard of Coler Hospital.

One lamp was already broken, and the others just sat in semi-open view.

A police report has been filed, but surely these valuable lamps were at a scrap dealer the next day. One lamp and one broken one remain.

On December 29, the truck returned, and within five minutes the last standing lamp was gone. The damaged one is now secured.

This is probably one of the most heartbreaking episodes in my years on the island. To see valuable historic artifacts being stolen, destroyed, ignored by so many is tragic.

What of our history be gone next?

What landmark will be ignored?

What building or site will not be maintained?

Look around and see how our treasures are being ignored (start at the Chapel bell).

Maybe 2024 will wake up RIOC and others to our fragile history.