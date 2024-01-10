Sponsored Post - Roosevelt Island Farmers Market Vendor Astoria Grown Delivers Healthy And Tasty Microgreens To Your Roosevelt Island Building - Sign Up Now For Your Astoria Grown Microgreens Home Delivery

Astoria Grown is a family owned solar powered micro urban farm growing Microgreens located in a private home located a few minutes from the Roosevelt Island Bridge. Astoria Grown became a vendor at the Roosevelt Island Saturday Farmers Market last April and very quickly established themselves as a popular destination for Roosevelt Island residents with their tasty and healthy Microgreens and friendly service.



Astoria Grown now deliver pre-paid orders of their Microgreens to the lobby of Roosevelt Island buildings with doormen.

If you are interested in delivery of Astoria Grown microgreens, please sign up at their website.

Astoria Grown will continue to be at the Farmer’s Market on Saturdays provided the weather is above the mid 30’s.

For a profile of Astoria Grown, please click here.

More info at Astoria Grown website and Instagram page.

Please click here to arrange delivery of Astoria Grown Microgreens to your Roosevelt Island home.