Watch A Few Minutes Of A Marvelous Sunday Afternoon Chamber Music Concert At Roosevelt Island's RIVAA Gallery This Afternoon

RIVAA Gallery hosted a marvelous Sunday Afternoon of Chamber Music today for a packed house of Roosevelt Island residents and friends.

Enjoy a few minutes of the concert.



As reported yesterday:

Join us on Sunday, January 7th at 3pm at RIVAA Gallery for an afternoon of chamber music

Yiheng Yang, internationally recognized fortepianist and faculty at The Juilliard School, is a Roosevelt Island resident. She presents a delightful afternoon of classical chamber music with leading period instrument colleagues, and plays on her Mozart fortepiano, which is a copy of an Anton Walter piano that Mozart owned.

The program ranges from an undiscovered Trio by Kozeluch, to one of Mozart’s chamber music masterpieces, his G minor Piano Quartet, to a rousing arrangement of Mozart’s F major Piano Concerto K. 459 for string ensemble plus fortepiano.

Come experience this magical and joyous music in the intimate and artistic setting of RIVAA Gallery, and start 2024 in style.

