Roosevelt Island NY Public Library Branch Hosting Book Discussion Of Hillbilly Elegy By JD Vance Wednesday January 10 - Check Out The Upcoming Programs For Adults And Kids At The Roosevelt Island NY Public Library

The Roosevelt Island NY Public Library Branch is hosting a Wednesday January 10:



... discussion of the book Hillbilly Elegy by J. D. Vance. Copies of the book are available to borrow at the circulation desk.

The book was made into a movie by Ron Howard. CBS This Morning spoke with Ron Howard and the author JD Vance in 2020.

JD Vance is now a Trump supporting Senator from Ohio.

Here are more upcoming programs for adults and kids at the Roosevelt Island NY Public Library.

