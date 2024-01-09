Roosevelt Island NY Public Library Branch Hosting Book Discussion Of Hillbilly Elegy By JD Vance Wednesday January 10 - Check Out The Upcoming Programs For Adults And Kids At The Roosevelt Island NY Public Library
The Roosevelt Island NY Public Library Branch is hosting a Wednesday January 10:
... discussion of the book Hillbilly Elegy by J. D. Vance. Copies of the book are available to borrow at the circulation desk.
JD Vance is now a Trump supporting Senator from Ohio.
Here are more upcoming programs for adults and kids at the Roosevelt Island NY Public Library.
“They have tried to throw Trump’s lawyers in prison for challenging some election results. If you should be thrown in prison for exercising your First Amendment rights, what do we do to the people who are trying to disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of Americans?” - @JDVance1🔥 pic.twitter.com/f8Y0tL8nfO— Senator Vance Press Office (@SenVancePress) December 20, 2023
Patrons, take a look at all of these incredible programs that we’re hosting this month! So much variety, so much quality, wow, and all for free! pic.twitter.com/DUksZ1c6hy— RooseveltIslandLib (@LibRoosevelt) January 4, 2024
Patrons, happy early Black History Month!! Join us for a discussion of Derek Walcott’s Omeros, a Black epic poem! Even better, when you sign up for the class you get a free copy of the book to keep forever! You can’t beat that price. https://t.co/y28ETkroGF pic.twitter.com/OXheIKJWyf— RooseveltIslandLib (@LibRoosevelt) January 8, 2024
