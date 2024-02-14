Future Of Roosevelt Island Master Lease Between NYC City & State, Capital Projects, Motorgate Parking Rate & More Among Issues To Be Discussed At February 15 RIOC Board Of Directors Real Estate Development Advisory Committee Meeting





PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a meeting of the Real Estate Development Advisory Committee of the RIOC Board of Directors will be held on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. at the RIOC’s Operations Office, 680 Main Street, Roosevelt Island, New York 10044. AGENDA: 1. Current Focus: a. Z-Brick patchwork b. Presentation by Idig2Learn regarding a proposed mini-forest planting in Southpoint Park c. Motorgate Parking Rate Discussion 2. Updates a. Liu Shimming sculpture placement b. Master Lease 2068 considerations 3. Capital Project Discussion 4. Future Topics 5. Any Other Committee Business that May be Brought Before the Committee

According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp ( RIOC ):

Here's the full Agenda.

During a June 30, 2023 interview with New York City Mayor Eric Adams, I asked him for his views on the Roosevelt Island Master Lease between NYC and NY State and whether Roosevelt Island should be returned to governance by NYC or remain governed by NY State upon the expiration of the Master Lease in 2068.

According to Mayor Adams:

... we're not talking about Hong Kong returning to China. It's still going to be in New York... ... we need feedback from those who are living there now, whether the pros and cons, and I think that the residents that live there should have a major input on how they would like to continue to see the Island run...

Here's the June 30, 2023 interview with Mayor Adams