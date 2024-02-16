No Roosevelt Island Subway Service To And From Manhattan This President's Day Weekend And Next - RIOC Say North Tram Cabin Out Of Service For Repairs Feb 20-23, Hopefully Repairs Completed By Next Weekend
As reported January 12, according to MTA Assistant Director, Government & Community Relations Katerina Patouri:
Dear Community Stakeholder,
Please be advised of the following service changes as part of the ongoing 63rd St Direct Fixation Project, upcoming in February 2024:...
... Feb 10-12th, 17-19th, 24-26th:
- In support of the ongoing 63rd St track replacement project, the F shuttle train will be suspended for the weekends of Feb 10-12, 17-19, and 24-26:
- Starting at 11:00 PM on Friday 2/10, 2/17, and 2/24 and for the remainder of each weekend, a free shuttle bus will replace the Q95 and Q94 and will extend to connect Roosevelt Island, 21 St- Queensbridge, and Queens Plaza, following the current Q94 overnight shuttle route.
- This shuttle bus will run during daytime and overnight hours for the duration of the weekend and is scheduled to operate approximately every 5-10 minutes.
Project completion is still slated for Q1, 2024, subject to change....
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) reported today:
RIOC adds:
Dear Roosevelt Island Community:
The MTA recently announced that in addition to this Saturday and Sunday, there also will be no F-train shuttle service on Roosevelt Island this coming Monday, February 19th. Here is the information shared with us from the MTA detailing the changes in service for this weekend:
Feb 17-20th: No F Train service on Roosevelt Island
F shuttle train service will be suspended starting on Saturday at 5AM. Over the Feb 17-20th holiday weekend, F shuttle service will resume on Tuesday 2/20 at 5AM.
Starting at 11:00 PM on Friday 2/17, and 2/24 and for the remainder of each weekend, a free shuttle bus will replace the Q95 and Q94 and will extend to connect Roosevelt Island, 21 St- Queensbridge, and Queens Plaza, following the current Q94 overnight shuttle route.
This shuttle bus will run during daytime and overnight hours for the duration of the weekend, including all day Monday, and is scheduled to operate approximately every 5-10 minutes.
Other Methods of Travel
In addition to the MTA’s free shuttle bus, island residents may utilize the following methods of off-island transportation during all February weekends:
Red Bus Manhattan Shuttle: During all weekends in February RIOC will once again run a Red Bus Shuttle to Manhattan every Saturday and Sunday from 3:00pm – 7:30pm. The shuttle leaves from the Tram Station at the top of every hour and picks up returning riders from the Southwest side of 2nd Avenue, between 58th Street and 59th Street, on the half hour.
Tram: RIOC is running the Tram on a rush hour schedule every Saturday and Sunday from 7:00am – 10:00pm during the ongoing MTA trackwork. Please be advised that we expect longer than average wait times for the Tram while this emergency MTA work takes place, so you should plan your travel accordingly.
NYC Ferry: The NYC Ferry Astoria line serves Roosevelt Island and can provide off-island transportation to Queens and Manhattan. You can check its schedule here.
Q102 Bus: Travelers can also utilize the Q102 Bus to Astoria for off-island travel. You can view its schedule here.
Thank you!
-RIOC Transportation
Dear Roosevelt Island Community:We have been informed by Tram operator Leitner-POMA that the North Tram cabin needs to be taken out of service for a scheduled four-day period to perform emergency repair work on a hydraulic tension cylinder at the Manhattan Tram Station. We have scheduled the repair work to take place from Tuesday, February 20th through Friday, February 23rd so as not to interfere with weekend Tram service while the F-train is offline.Please be advised that the South Tram cabin will remain in service during this four-day work period (2/20-2/23). Travelers should consider utilizing other modes of transportation, including the F-train, Ferry, and Q102 bus for off-island travel while the work takes place.We apologize for the inconvenience and will work to ensure full service is restored as quickly as possible.
Thank you.
-Team RIOC
WHAT: North Tram Cabin out of service for 4-day period to accommodate repair work
WHEN: Tuesday, February 20th through Friday, February 23rd
WHERE: Work will take place on the Manhattan side Tram Station
**South Cabin will remain in service during the work**
During last weekend's subway service outage, the lines at the Tram were not that bad for most of the time though there were several reports of a long line at times. Hopefully, this weekend will be the same.
