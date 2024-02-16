No Roosevelt Island Subway Service To And From Manhattan This President's Day Weekend And Next - RIOC Say North Tram Cabin Out Of Service For Repairs Feb 20-23, Hopefully Repairs Completed By Next Weekend

As reported January 12, according to MTA Assistant Director, Government & Community Relations Katerina Patouri:

Please be advised of the following service changes as part of the ongoing 63rd St Direct Fixation Project, upcoming in February 2024:...

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) reported today:

Dear Roosevelt Island Community:



The MTA recently announced that in addition to this Saturday and Sunday, there also will be no F-train shuttle service on Roosevelt Island this coming Monday, February 19th. Here is the information shared with us from the MTA detailing the changes in service for this weekend:



Feb 17-20th: No F Train service on Roosevelt Island



F shuttle train service will be suspended starting on Saturday at 5AM. Over the Feb 17-20th holiday weekend, F shuttle service will resume on Tuesday 2/20 at 5AM.



Starting at 11:00 PM on Friday 2/17, and 2/24 and for the remainder of each weekend, a free shuttle bus will replace the Q95 and Q94 and will extend to connect Roosevelt Island, 21 St- Queensbridge, and Queens Plaza, following the current Q94 overnight shuttle route.



This shuttle bus will run during daytime and overnight hours for the duration of the weekend, including all day Monday, and is scheduled to operate approximately every 5-10 minutes.

Other Methods of Travel

In addition to the MTA’s free shuttle bus, island residents may utilize the following methods of off-island transportation during all February weekends:

Red Bus Manhattan Shuttle: During all weekends in February RIOC will once again run a Red Bus Shuttle to Manhattan every Saturday and Sunday from 3:00pm – 7:30pm. The shuttle leaves from the Tram Station at the top of every hour and picks up returning riders from the Southwest side of 2nd Avenue, between 58th Street and 59th Street, on the half hour.

Tram: RIOC is running the Tram on a rush hour schedule every Saturday and Sunday from 7:00am – 10:00pm during the ongoing MTA trackwork. Please be advised that we expect longer than average wait times for the Tram while this emergency MTA work takes place, so you should plan your travel accordingly.

NYC Ferry: The NYC Ferry Astoria line serves Roosevelt Island and can provide off-island transportation to Queens and Manhattan. You can check its schedule here.

Q102 Bus: Travelers can also utilize the Q102 Bus to Astoria for off-island travel. You can view its schedule here.

Thank you!

-RIOC Transportation