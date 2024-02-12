Roosevelt Island Historical Society Lecture Series Presents A Journey Through The NYC And San Francisco Subway System Infrastructure With Underground Construction Consultant Nasri Mumfah Tuesday February 13 At The NYPL Roosevelt Island Branch

The Roosevelt Island Historical Society (RIHS) is presenting a talk by Nasri Mumfah of Gall Zeidler Consultants on Subway infrastructure Tuesday evening, February 13, 6:30 PM at the NYPL Roosevelt Island branch (504 Main Street).

According to the NYPL:

Nasri Mumfah will return this month to continue the journey thru subway infrastructure including:

East Side Access (LIRR to Grand Central)

Second Avenue Subway

Central Subway in San Francisco

Nasri Munfah is a co-owner and a Principal of Gall Zeidler Consultants. He is responsible for the development and implementation of the firm’s strategic long term growth plan in tunneling and underground construction business across the Americas. He provides technical leadership in business development, strategic pursuits, project delivery, and drive growth and professional development of staff.

With more than 40 years of experience in tunneling and underground engineering design and construction, he is well recognized in the industry. He has been responsible for the successful delivery of multi-billion-dollar projects from conceptual engineering through construction in the traditional design-bid-build and alternative delivery methods. He is an adjunct professor at Columbia University in New York.