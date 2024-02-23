No Roosevelt Island F Train Subway Service To And From Manhattan This Weekend Says MTA - Tram Cabin Repair Completed But Must Undergo NY State Labor Dep't Inspection Tomorrow Morning Before Returning To Service Says RIOC

According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):

Dear Roosevelt Island Community:

We received word from Tram operator Leitner-POMA that they have completed their repair work on the North Tram Cabin as of this afternoon. However, the cabin must now undergo inspection by the New York State Department of Labor, scheduled for tomorrow morning, before returning to service.

We hope to have the North Tram back in service as quickly as possible tomorrow and will alert the community when full service is restored. We apologize for any inconvenience you may incur during your weekend travels.

-Team RIOC