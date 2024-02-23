Roosevelt Island Tram Passengers Were In No Mood For Pop Up Music & Dance Last January, DJ Told To "Turn It Off"

Roosevelt Island Tram riders were not in much of a mood for music and dancing on this trip last January telling the DJ to "turn it off".

The increased crowds on the Tram in recent years may have have changed the enjoyment level of pop up musical and dance performances for Roosevelt Island Tram riders.

In 2015, the bluegrass band Hot Rize played A Cowboy's Life,

the Brooklyn hipster rock duo Matt & Kim played Hey Now

and some popping dance moves

Martina Heimann came to New York City for the street-dance scene. Watch her popping on the Roosevelt Island Tram: http://t.co/sQ2iqcy9oP — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) June 26, 2015

were performed on nearly empty Roosevelt Island Tram cabins.