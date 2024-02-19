Roosevelt Island Governance, Tram Overcrowding, Tourism, Possible Solutions And More Discussed By RIOC Director And Community Board 8 RI Committee Chair In CB8 Speaks Interview - Watch The Video
Roosvelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Board Director Ben Fhala and Manhattan Community Board 8 (CB8) Roosevelt Island committee chair Paul Krikler were guests on the February 16, 2024 CB 8 Speaks program. CB8 Speaks is:
A monthly broadcast covering various district issues, featuring Board Members and community leaders.
They spoke about a variety of issues including RIOC Governance, Roosevelt Island Tram Overcrowding, tourism, possible solutions and a lot more.
Watch the interview.
