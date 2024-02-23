You're Invited To RIVAA Gallery Vernissage XXIII Exhibition Opening Reception Celebrating 23rd Anniversary Of Art For Everyone On Roosevelt Island Saturday February 24 - Beatles Jam Session Sunday February 25 Too
The Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery
is celebrating it's 23 anniversary with an opening reception on Saturday February 24 for their Vernissage XXIII exhibition - and you're invited to the celebration.RIVAA Gallery:
RIVAA Gallery at their website and Instagram page.
VERNISSAGE XXIII
It’s 2024, and RIVAA is celebrating its 23rd year as a Roosevelt Island nonprofit arts organization. We are looking forward to another year filled with exciting exhibitions and programs. We make these programs for you, the Roosevelt Island Community, our friends and neighbors.
Please come and celebrate with us at RIVAA Gallery. The exhibition opens on February 16, and the opening reception is on Saturday, February 24 from 6-9 PM. It’s free, and remember: ART IS FOR EVERYONE!
