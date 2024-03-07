Watch Very Interesting March 4 Community Board 8 Roosevelt Island Committee Meeting - RIOC Update On Red Bus Operations And Tram Swinging, Citizen Project New Tech Platform With Transportation App And Miyawaki Pocket Forest At Southpoint Park
The March 4 Community Board 8 (CB 8) Roosevelt Island Committee meeting, chaired by RI resident Paul Krikler, hosted a very informative discussion on a variety of important Roosevelt Island topics.
The meeting began with an update by Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Communications Director Bryant Daniels and Chief Financial Officer Dhru Amin on issues including:
|Image From CB 8 You Tube Video
- Tram Cabin Swaying Dampeners,
- New Interim RIOC Leadership Reset of Community Engagement and Communications
- Red Bus operations,
- Z Brick street paving,
- Good Shepherd Chapel elevator repair
- and more.
Following the RIOC team, Roosevelt Island resident Kaushal Shah introduced The Citizen Project, an initiative to leverage technology to provide solutions for the daily needs of Roosevelt Island residents by building a web and mobile based platform.
|
Image from CB 8 You Tube Video
Among the solutions being developed by The Citizen Project is a Roosevelt Island Transit mobile app
|Image from CB8 You Tube Video
providing schedule information for the Tram, Subway, Ferry and soon the Red Bus.
Stay tune for more info on The Citizen Project.
Also, Roosevelt Island resident and iDig2Learn Founder Christina Delfico reviewed the group's past projects
|Image from CB 8 You Tube Video
and described her upcoming project creating a Miyawaki Method Pocket Forest in Southpoint Park.
|Image from CB 8 You Tube Video
Here's the March 4 meeting of CB 8 Roosevelt Island committee.
The CB 8 Roosevelt Island committee meets via Zoom the first Monday of the month.
Contact CB8 if you are interested in more information about the Roosevelt Island committee.
