Watch Very Interesting March 4 Community Board 8 Roosevelt Island Committee Meeting - RIOC Update On Red Bus Operations And Tram Swinging, Citizen Project New Tech Platform With Transportation App And Miyawaki Pocket Forest At Southpoint Park

The March 4 Community Board 8 (CB 8) Roosevelt Island Committee meeting, chaired by RI resident Paul Krikler, hosted a very informative discussion on a variety of important Roosevelt Island topics.

Tram Cabin Swaying Dampeners,

New Interim RIOC Leadership Reset of Community Engagement and Communications

Red Bus operations,

Z Brick street paving,

Good Shepherd Chapel elevator repair

and more.

Following the RIOC team, Roosevelt Island resident Kaushal Shah introduced The Citizen Project , an initiative to leverage technology to provide solutions for the daily needs of Roosevelt Island residents by building a web and mobile based platform.





Among the solutions being developed by The Citizen Project is a Roosevelt Island Transit mobile app

providing schedule information for the Tram, Subway, Ferry and soon the Red Bus.









Also, Roosevelt Island resident and iDig2Learn Founder Christina Delfico reviewed the group's past projects









and described her upcoming project creating a Miyawaki Method Pocket Forest in Southpoint Park.





Here's the March 4 meeting of CB 8 Roosevelt Island committee.