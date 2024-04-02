RIOC Board Of Directors Meeting Wednesday April 3 - Roosevelt Island Residents Invited To Attend, Ask Questions And Share Concerns About Community Issues
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Board of Directors
will meet Wednesday, April 3 in the Good Shepherd Community Center (543 Main Street) beginning at 5:30 PM.
You're invited to attend, ask questions and share concerns about Roosevelt Island during the opening Public Session before the start of the RIOC Board meeting. Sign up to speak here.
Here's the agenda for the meeting.Board materials with supporting info for agenda items are here.
0 comments :
Post a Comment