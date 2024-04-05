4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks NYC And Northeast United States This Morning, Did You Feel The Shaking On Roosevelt Island? Tram Tower Support System Resistant To This Kind Of Seismic Event Says RIOC

Did you feel the shaking on Roosevelt Island from this morning's 4.8 magnitude earthquake that hit the northeast United States?

Notable quake, preliminary info: M4.8 - 7 km N of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey https://t.co/SE99SKwosw https://t.co/ADcDLsTp8b pic.twitter.com/9Q9UvhogCP — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) April 5, 2024

According to the US Geological Survey:

Tectonic Summary The April 5, 2024, M 4.8 earthquake near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, occurred as a result of oblique reverse and strike-slip faulting at shallow depths in the crust. Although this event did not occur near a plate boundary, such “intraplate” earthquakes can and do occur. While this earthquake is relatively small globally, earthquakes of this magnitude are commonly widely felt in the eastern United States because of efficient seismic wave propagation in the region. Earthquakes in the eastern US are infrequent but not unexpected. Since 1950, 40 other earthquakes of magnitude 3 and larger have occurred within 250 km of today’s earthquake. In that time range, the April 5, 2024, earthquake is the largest. Within 500 km of the April 5th earthquake, 13 earthquakes M 4.5 and larger have been recorded since 1950, the largest being the August 23, 2011, M 5.8 Mineral Virginia earthquake which caused substantial damage and was felt throughout the eastern US. The April 5, 2024, earthquake occurred in a region where faults have been previously identified and may be reactivated at any time.

Click here for more detailed info from USGS.

This is the second earthquake to hit the New York area this year. For comparison, the January 2 earthquake which was centered in Astoria was of a 1.7 magnitude.

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) sent out this advisory:

Dear Roosevelt Island Community: This morning the greater New York City area experienced a 4.8 magnitude earthquake, with the epicenter of the quake sitting just west of Manhattan. PSD is currently assessing the situation on the island. Preliminary reports indicate there are no ongoing safety concerns at this time. We’ve checked in with all our departments and have resumed normal operations. RIOC will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide the community updates as needed. Thank you, Team RIOC

I asked RIOC:

Will the Roosevelt Island Tram towers have to be inspected?

RIOC Communications Director Bryant Daniels replied:

Following the earthquake, POMA deployed two tram mechanics to perform a visual inspection of the tram line equipment, looking for any indications of damage. Thankfully, the intensity of the quake was only moderate, and the towers are robustly constructed, with their foundations anchored directly into the bedrock, making the tram tower support system resistant to this kind of seismic event. The inspection was completed with no incidents to report at this time, so operations are continuing as normal.

Here's more on today's earthquake.

For a lot of human history, an earthquake followed a few days later by a total eclipse would be taken as a pretty good sign of the end times — Bill Mahoney (@mahoneyw) April 5, 2024

This morning, New Yorkers experienced one of the largest earthquakes to occur on the East Coast in the last century.



Thankfully there have been no reports of injuries or damage, but additional aftershocks are still possible. Please be prepared and take steps to stay safe. pic.twitter.com/pTGwWmb7gF — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) April 5, 2024

Following this morning's 4.8 magnitude earthquake, 3 much smaller aftershocks hit our region: 1.8 magnitude at 12:31pm, 2.0 magnitude at 1:14pm, and 2.0 magnitude a few minutes ago.



Aftershocks of these sizes are normal and are not expected to cause further damage. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) April 5, 2024

Why the Northeast is more vulnerable to widespread and intense shaking https://t.co/w2ta8zRKjY — Gloria Pazmino (@GloriaPazmino) April 5, 2024

Buildings are older in the Northeast and therefore may not be designed to the latest earthquake code, the USGS notes. This is particularly a concern for shorter buildings like houses. Earthquakes tend to shake in a faster back-and-forth motion in the East compared to the West — Gloria Pazmino (@GloriaPazmino) April 5, 2024

Did not feel this aftershock on Roosevelt Island https://t.co/s33flauDb4 — Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) April 5, 2024

UPDATE 6:50 PM:

USGS confirms aftershock has taken place. At this point we have no major damage reports coming in. Please call 911 for life safety issues & 311 for non-emergencies. Check in on your family & friends, esp. those who are vulnerable & have accessibility & functionality issues. https://t.co/EeGYsVoeb4 — NYC Emergency Management (@nycemergencymgt) April 5, 2024