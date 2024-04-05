Friday, April 5, 2024

4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks NYC And Northeast United States This Morning, Did You Feel The Shaking On Roosevelt Island? Tram Tower Support System Resistant To This Kind Of Seismic Event Says RIOC

Did you feel the shaking on Roosevelt Island from this morning's 4.8 magnitude earthquake that hit the northeast United States? 

According to the US Geological Survey:

Tectonic Summary

The April 5, 2024, M 4.8 earthquake near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, occurred as a result of oblique reverse and strike-slip faulting at shallow depths in the crust. Although this event did not occur near a plate boundary, such “intraplate” earthquakes can and do occur. While this earthquake is relatively small globally, earthquakes of this magnitude are commonly widely felt in the eastern United States because of efficient seismic wave propagation in the region.

Earthquakes in the eastern US are infrequent but not unexpected. Since 1950, 40 other earthquakes of magnitude 3 and larger have occurred within 250 km of today’s earthquake. In that time range, the April 5, 2024, earthquake is the largest. Within 500 km of the April 5th earthquake, 13 earthquakes M 4.5 and larger have been recorded since 1950, the largest being the August 23, 2011, M 5.8 Mineral Virginia earthquake which caused substantial damage and was felt throughout the eastern US. The April 5, 2024, earthquake occurred in a region where faults have been previously identified and may be reactivated at any time.

Click here for more detailed info from USGS.

This is the second earthquake to hit the New York area this year. For comparison, the January 2 earthquake which was centered in Astoria was of a 1.7 magnitude.

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) sent out this advisory:

Dear Roosevelt Island Community:

This morning the greater New York City area experienced a 4.8 magnitude earthquake, with the epicenter of the quake sitting just west of Manhattan.

PSD is currently assessing the situation on the island. Preliminary reports indicate there are no ongoing safety concerns at this time.

We’ve checked in with all our departments and have resumed normal operations. RIOC will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide the community updates as needed.

Thank you,

Team RIOC

I asked RIOC:

Will the Roosevelt Island Tram towers have to be inspected?

RIOC Communications Director Bryant Daniels replied:

Following the earthquake, POMA deployed two tram mechanics to perform a visual inspection of the tram line equipment, looking for any indications of damage. Thankfully, the intensity of the quake was only moderate, and the towers are robustly constructed, with their foundations anchored directly into the bedrock, making the tram tower support system resistant to this kind of seismic event. The inspection was completed with no incidents to report at this time, so operations are continuing as normal.

Here's more on today's earthquake.

UPDATE 6:50 PM:

