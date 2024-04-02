You Can "Adopt" Your Very Own Comfy Roosevelt Island FDR Four Freedoms Park Adirondack Chair - Place A Personalized Chair Message To Make A Meaningful Gift, Celebrate A Special Occasion And Help Support The FDR Park's Free 2024 Public Programs
According to the Roosevelt Island FDR Four Freedoms Park:
This season, Four Freedoms Park Conservancy is offering you the chance to make visiting FDR Four Freedoms State Park even more special by “adopting” an Adirondack chair.For a donation of $250 or more, you can personalize a bio-vinyl plaque. To dedicate a chair nestled amidst the Park’s breathtaking scenery as a meaningful gift for a birthday, anniversary, graduation, or to pay tribute to someone who has made a positive impact on your life. From May 15th to November 15, 2024, your own adopted Adirondack chair will provide park visitors with a place to relax and enjoy the Park’s peaceful setting and incredible views of Queens and Manhattan.
This thoughtful gesture supports the Park’s free public programs in 2024.
Ready to make your mark on the Park? Visit our website or call us at (212) 204-8831 to learn more about adopting a chair today!
*Requests for specific color Adirondack chairs will be honored as long as supply lasts.*
We look forward to welcoming you to the Park and sharing this unique opportunity with you.
Click here to adopt a FDR Four Freedoms Park Adirondack Chair.
More info about the FDR Four Freedoms Park available at its website and Instagram page.
