You Can "Adopt" Your Very Own Comfy Roosevelt Island FDR Four Freedoms Park Adirondack Chair - Place A Personalized Chair Message To Make A Meaningful Gift, Celebrate A Special Occasion And Help Support The FDR Park's Free 2024 Public Programs

According to the Roosevelt Island FDR Four Freedoms Park:

This season, Four Freedoms Park Conservancy is offering you the chance to make visiting FDR Four Freedoms State Park even more special by “adopting” an Adirondack chair.

For a donation of $250 or more, you can personalize a bio-vinyl plaque. To dedicate a chair nestled amidst the Park’s breathtaking scenery as a meaningful gift for a birthday, anniversary, graduation, or to pay tribute to someone who has made a positive impact on your life. From May 15th to November 15, 2024, your own adopted Adirondack chair will provide park visitors with a place to relax and enjoy the Park’s peaceful setting and incredible views of Queens and Manhattan.



